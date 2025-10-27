San Diego FC defeats Portland Timbers 2-1 in first-ever playoff game





In the opening game of a best-of-three series, San Diego FC defeated the Portland Timbers by a score of 2-1.

“I think that the team came out with tremendous focus and concentration,” head coach Mikey Vargas said. “We were playing at a very high tempo, very collective in nature and really compact, making it very difficult for Portland, even in the tight spaces.”

The biggest storyline going into the game was the absence of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano from not only the starting XI but also the bench, due to an internal situation stemming from an altercation during the Oct. 4 game in Houston.

“We had already communicated to him before this game that as long as there’s no setback this week, he’ll be back,” Vargas said.

Other news coming into the game includes the contract extension of captain central midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, along with two team members named finalists for end-of-year awards: right winger Anders Dreyer for MLS MVP and Newcomer of the Year, and head coach Mikey Vargas for Coach of the Year.

SDFC had the first scoring chance of the game in the seventh minute when right back Ian Pilcher almost scored a header off a cross, but Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis saved the shot.

Pantemis was under constant pressure early as SDFC peppered him with shots; however, he kept the ball out of the net.

San Diego struck first in the 23rd minute as central midfielder Onni Valakari slammed home a rebound after centre back Manu Duah’s shot rang off the post. SDFC thought they scored a minute later, but it was called back as forward Amahl Pellegrino was deemed to be offside.

Dreyer doubled the lead for San Diego FC as he headed the ball into the net on a cross from left back Luca Bombino, leading to chants of “MVP” raining down from the fans.

“The fans today were amazing, and I think I have never experienced something like that,” Dreyer said. “Before kickoff, I was standing and looking around and took it in, I’m so happy that we won this, this first game in the playoff here at Snapdragon, where it’s been tough for us.”

The Timbers got a goal back in the 36th minute following a bad turnover, with left winger Kristoffer Velde putting the ball past keeper CJ Dos Santos.

The rest of the first half saw few offensive events, so the teams went into halftime with SDFC leading 2-1.

San Diego remained the dominant team in possession and offensive chances; however, they could not get the ball past Pantemis.

Vargas made the first substitution in the 58th minute, with central midfielder Luca De La Torre entering the game for centre forward Corey Baird.

Portland left back Jilmer Fory was given two yellow cards in the span of two minutes after he elbowed central midfielder Anibal Godoy and stomped on Pilcher’s foot to earn a red card and exit from the game.

SDFC made two substitutions in the 73rd minute, with striker Alex Mighten replacing Pellegrino and striker Marcus Ingvartsen entering the game for Valakari.

After Pantemis turned the ball over, Dreyer had a wide-open net in front of him; however, his shot from well outside the 16-yard box went over the net.

Even with a man advantage over Portland, SDFC struggled to create crucial chances, despite controlling possession.

Following six minutes of added time, the final whistle signaled a pivotal 2-1 victory for San Diego FC, meaning they need to win one more game to move on to the next round.

Game two is away in Portland on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m., and if the Timbers win the next match, SDFC hosts game three on Nov. 9, with the time to be determined.

“It’s a win and we can be happy for 24 hours, then we have to look ahead to [next game],” Dreyer said.