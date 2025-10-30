Discover the spirits who haunt the Whaley House





Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide & death.

Built in 1857, the Whaley House is located in Old Town San Diego and is known as “America’s Most Haunted House.” Its rich history, combined with tragic events, has made it a hotspot for paranormal researchers around the world.

The house was designed and constructed by Thomas Whaley, who completed it in 1857. The house was built to serve as the home for Thomas, his wife Anna and their children.

Other than being home to the Whaley family, it was a courthouse, a general store, a theatre and before that, the house was built on top of the town’s former execution site, adding to its eerie reputation.

It wasn’t long after the Whaley family moved into the house when the first tragedy hit their home. Their 18-month-old son, Thomas Jr., died of scarlet fever inside the house. Then, a few months later, a fire destroyed the general store in their home. Soon after, Thomas decided to move his family to San Francisco.

However, in 1868, Thomas and Anna Whaley and their five children, Francis Hinton, Anna Amelia, George Hay Ringgold, Violet Eloise and Corinne Lillian, returned to the home.

Over time, visitors and historians have documented a variety of paranormal activities within the house, such as apparitions, strange sounds and unexplained phenomena, making it one of the most famous haunted houses in America.

Gallery • 5 Photos Catherine Nicole Domingo The Parlor Room at the Whaley House

The Parlor Room

Based on the experiences of visitors and paranormal investigators, the most active spirit in the home is Violet Whaley, whose emotional presence lingers in the parlor room.

Violet got married at 22 years old, but unfortunately only lasted a short amount of time after her husband divorced her through a letter. Violet wanted to start a new life and leave Old Town, but her parents wouldn’t let her. Over time, she fell into a deep depression. Sadly, a few months later, Violet decided to take her own life, passing away on the sofa in the parlor room in her father’s arms.

Multiple officers walking around the property have reported seeing a woman crying through the windows or on the back porch.

The Archway

In August of 1852, James Robinson, infamously known as Yankee Jim, was hanged after stealing a boat along with two companions. Thomas Whaley reportedly witnessed the execution first hand.

Years later, when Thomas Whaley bought the property, he built an archway in the living room right where the gallows once were.

Visitors have reported hearing the sounds of the gallows, red marks appearing around their necks and even experiencing a slight choking sensation, as if reliving Yankee Jim’s final moments. Heavy footsteps have also been heard around the house, said to be Jim’s spirit.

The Ninth Step

In 1871, when Thomas Whaley was away on a business trip, a group of men held Anna Whaley at gunpoint on the ninth step of the staircase as they raided the home for legal documents and courthouse records.

Guests have reported a sudden rush of fear and anxiety, as well as a heavy feeling on their chest as soon as they set foot on the ninth step of the staircase.

The Theatre Room

In October 1868, a room upstairs was turned into a theatre that held about 150 guests. Thomas Whaley rented it out to a traveling theatre group called the Tanner Troupe. However, the operator of the theatre, Thomas Tanner, died just 17 days after opening night.

It’s said that Thomas Tanner’s spirit still lingers in the theatre room. He is believed to target specifically women, leaving marks from being scratched and grabbed on their arms, backs and necks.

El Campo Santo Cemetery

Although not on the house’s property, El Campo Santo Cemetery is just a few blocks away from The Whaley House and is where Yankee Jim’s body resides. The cemetery was built in 1849 and was used up until 1880. It is now known as the most haunted cemetery in California.

As Old Town was being expanded, parts of the cemetery were used for roads. Several of the graves were removed and relocated, but many were simply paved over for construction. Now, only about 447 of the graves are visible today.

Business owners with property surrounding the cemetery have reported electrical outages, lights flickering on and off and appliances and alarm systems going off for no reason.

Visitors in the area have also reported their car alarms going off, being unable to start their car, and even experiencing engine problems as they drive along the roads leading into Old Town.

Whether visiting the home as a historical landmark or to experience the paranormal, the Whaley House is alive with the energy of those who never truly left, making it clear why this house has earned the title of “America’s Most Haunted House.”