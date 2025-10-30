San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Aztecs make a statement in 87-54 win against USD in final exhibition before season opener

San Diego State earns a 33-point win over the Toreros ahead of their first regular season game against Long Beach State
by Dakota Gray, Contributor October 30, 2025
Categories:
Olivia Vargo
Sophomore forward Pharaoh Compton makes a slam dunk during the game against USD on Wednesday Oct. 29, 2025

Coming off a narrow loss to UCLA in their first exhibition game on Oct.17, the San Diego State men’s basketball team entered their matchup against the University of San Diego eager to remind everyone why they were the unanimous preseason pick to win the Mountain West Conference.

They did just that, cruising to a dominant 87–54 victory over their cross-town rivals.

The Toreros opened the scoring with a quick bucket from Dominique Ford, but it was the only time they would lead all night. The Aztecs immediately responded with a basket from guard Taj Degourville, followed by a thunderous alley-oop dunk from forward Pharoah Compton that gave them the lead for good. From there, it was all Aztecs.

Despite missing starters Miles Byrd and Magoon Gwath, San Diego State controlled the game from start to finish, building a lead that stretched to as much as 38 points. Offensively, they dictated the tempo with rapid ball movement and efficient shooting. Defensively, they smothered the Toreros, forcing 11 turnovers and racking up six blocks as a team while holding San Diego to just 29.3% from the field.

Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters tracks the ball during the game against USD on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 (Olivia Vargo )

Reese Dixon-Waters led the team in scoring for the second straight game after missing last season with a stress fracture in his left foot. He finished with 17 points and three rebounds, while Latrell Davis and freshman Elzie Harrington added 13 and 12 points, respectively. In total, 11 different Aztecs scored, including 7’1’’ freshman and fan favorite Thokbor Majak, who brought the crowd to its feet with his first collegiate score.

Head coach Brian Dutcher is enthusiastic about his team’s makeup as they head into the season.

“The strength of this team is its depth,” Dutcher said. “We can keep fresh legs and fresh bodies on the floor. I think that will be an advantage for us all season.”

The Aztecs enter the year not only as favorites to win the Mountain West, but also as legitimate contenders to make a deep NCAA Tournament run, with nine players returning from last year’s squad.

Sophomore Guard Taj DeGourville jumps for possesion of the ball during the Aztecs 87-54 win against the Torros on Wednesday Oct. 29, 2025 (Olivia Vargo )

Key contributors Byrd and Gwath, both projected to be 2026 NBA Draft picks, headline the returning core. Alongside Dixon-Waters, they form a formidable trio that will only strengthen when Gwath returns from his knee injury in the coming weeks. All three were named to the Preseason All–Mountain West Team.

Dutcher acknowledged the importance of continuity to the Aztecs’ success.

“We have a lot of continuity and we have a lot of returning players who have played a lot of time together,” he said. “And that makes a difference.”

San Diego State looks to build on last season’s 21–10 campaign, which ended with a First Four exit in the NCAA Tournament. With a deep, veteran roster, the Aztecs appear poised for a strong run under Brian Dutcher and his staff in 2025.

They’ll tip off the regular season on Nov. 4 at Viejas Arena against Long Beach State, the first of three straight home games to open the year, before heading to Las Vegas for the Players Era Championship on Nov. 24.

Print this Story
About the Contributor
Olivia Vargo
Olivia Vargo, ’25-26 Photo Editor, ’24-25 Photo Editor
Olivia Vargo (she/her/hers) is a first-year Television, Film, and New Media production major from Camas, WA. She loves photography and is excited to see what her future at SDSU holds. She was the team photographer for her local equestrian team all four years of high school and the photographer/student manager for her school’s varsity baseball team in the spring of her senior year. She loves music, art, animals, baseball (specifically the Dodgers), and California’s sunny weather. As a first-year Olivia hopes to gain lots of experiences with the Daily Aztec and explore what they have to offer.