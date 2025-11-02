SDSU women’s soccer chasing its final Mountain West title





Rebuilt, but not set back, the San Diego State women’s soccer team earned a spot in the Mountain West Championships for the 25th time in 26 seasons.

A 2-1 comeback victory against New Mexico in a must-win match Thursday night punched the Aztecs’ ticket to Boise to take on Colorado State in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The fourth-seeded Aztecs finished the season with a 4-2-4 conference record, tied with their upcoming opponent.

The two teams faced off in Fort Collins on Oct. 23, in a competitive match that ended in a 2-2 tie. Forward Alexis Leath scored both of the Aztecs’ goals in the match, adding to the storyline of her bounce-back 2025 season.

2025 marks Leath’s first full season at SDSU after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in 2024. With five goals, she is tied with forward Victoria Miller for the team lead and also ranks third in points.

Building on her comeback season, Leath was named MW Offensive Player of the Week and Co-Freshman of the Week on Nov. 1.

Aside from Leath, the other top scorers on the Aztecs are Miller and junior midfielder Katie Senn. Miller and Leath are the club’s primary goal scorers, but Senn is the primary playmaker, leading the team with eight assists and 12 points.

What truly defines the Scarlet in Black this year is their relentless team defensive effort. The Aztecs are loaded with defensive talent, making it difficult for their opponents to find an offensive rhythm.

Senior defender Grace Goins is the centerpiece of SDSU’s back end. Goins has started in each of her 80 career games, marking a rare and impressive feat for any collegiate athlete.

Outside of Goins, the 2025 Aztec team is mainly made up of underclassmen, marking a rebuilding season. Usually, that means a team would throw the year away and aim to be better in the future, but rebuilds are done differently on the Mesa.

SDSU has proven it can compete with any team in the conference and can make a run for the Mountain West’s summit. In conference play, they were right in the mix with every opponent they faced. The Aztecs’ most significant margin of defeat was only two goals, showing that no matter which team is on the other side of the pitch, they stand a chance.

Beyond the quarterfinal, the Aztecs would face top-seeded Boise State in the tournament semifinal. SDSU lost its matchup 2-1 to the Broncos, but led until the 82nd minute.

On the other side of the bracket are 2-seed Air Force, 3-seed Utah State and 6-seed New Mexico. The Aztecs have not seen Air Force, but they beat New Mexico and lost to Utah State 2-0.

This season has proven that SDSU can compete with any team in the conference. Yet another title run for head coach Mike Friesen and his club is within reach if they play to the high level they have proven they can.

The Aztecs’ quarterfinal matchup against CSU will take place at 6 p.m. PST on Sunday. Fans can catch the action live on Mountain West Network.