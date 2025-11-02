Aztecs’ defense hammers Wyoming as Sutton’s late sprint seals sixth straight win





In a game that was headlined by both teams’ defenses, San Diego State leaned on its snarling defense and a late home-run burst from running back Lucky Sutton to beat Wyoming 24–7 on Homecoming night at Snapdragon Stadium. The win pushed the Aztecs to 7–1 overall and 4–0 in the Mountain West, their sixth straight victory and a firm grip on first place in the conference.

Wyoming (4–5, 2–3 MW) struck first, but the Aztecs’ defense caged the Cowboys for the next 50 minutes. Cornerback Bryce Phillips jump-started the turnaround with an interception and 28-yard return, setting up a 24-yard strike from quarterback Jayden Denegal to wide receiver Byron Cardwell that tied the game at 7–7.

Moments later, safety Dwayne McDougle added another pick to set up kicker Gabriel Plascencia’s 34-yard field goal, and linebacker Owen Chambliss added a third interception before halftime to give SDSU a 17–7 lead. By night’s end, edge rusher Trey White recorded two sacks, and the Aztecs outgained Wyoming 390–185, holding the Cowboys to just 93 passing yards.

Sutton iced the game with 2:55 left, ripping a 50-yard touchdown to cap a career night — 28 carries for 158 yards and a score.

“It’s a career high, but there’s still a lot to clean up on offense,” Sutton said. “I needed a lot to clean up. I didn’t play a perfect game. But it’s a great feeling, and it’s time to get back to work on Monday.”

Denegal completed 11 of 22 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Plascencia extended his Mountain West and school-record streak to 26 consecutive field goals with his early make before finally blinking on a 23-yard attempt in the third quarter, just the second miss of his career.

Defensive dominance defines the night

The Aztecs’ defensive identity once again set the tone. White said the game plan was about discipline and forcing long-yardage situations.

“We knew they were going to try to run the ball on us,” White said. “That’s what they leaned on during their games. Once we shut that down, we forced third-and-long situations. Every time it’s third-and-long, we get after it.”

San Diego State forced four turnovers for the first time since 2023 and hasn’t allowed more than seven points in 39 of its last 44 first quarters. The win also marked SDSU’s 36th consecutive victory when forcing at least three turnovers.

White said the defense’s success comes from its depth and competitiveness.

“We have a really strong edge room,” he said. “There’s no drop-off when we rotate. We want to be the best position group on the field.”

Sutton echoed the physicality that defined the matchup.

“Yeah, like Trey said, we knew it was going to be dirty today,” Sutton said. “Wyoming’s defense is tough, so we had that mindset that we had to match their physicality.”

Lewis: “Good win, but lots to clean up”

Head coach Sean Lewis said the defense’s dominance carried the night but made clear that the offense and special teams must become more consistent.

“Good win, another dominant performance by the defense,” Lewis said. “Aside from that opening drive, I think Wyoming had 49 yards in the second half, which is outstanding. The other two phases had moments of greatness, but far too much inconsistency that we need to clean up.”

The win marked the program’s best start since 2021, when SDSU finished 12–2 and ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll. Lewis didn’t shy away from where he thinks this team belongs.

“How many 7–1 teams are there in the country?” Lewis said. “The résumé speaks for itself. We’ve won six in a row. I think we’re one of the best teams in the country, and we should be in the Top 25.”

A blue-collar identity

Lewis praised the defensive staff’s in-game adjustments, calling them “a think tank,” and credited his team for embodying the program’s culture.

“One of our core beliefs is blue-collar nasty,” he said. “There’s a job that needs to get done anytime, anywhere, anyhow, and we’re going to find a way to find a solution.”

For SDSU, that solution has looked the same for six weeks: a defense that hunts, an offense that capitalizes and a culture that refuses to flinch.

With a trip to Hawai‘i on deck next week, the Aztecs have outscored opponents 176–44 during their six-game run and remain undefeated at home (4–0). White said the locker room’s hunger remains insatiable despite the streak.

“The best thing about being 7–1 is that we still haven’t played a complete game,” White said. “We’re just a really hungry team. We know we have to take it game by game, and that’s what’s exciting.”

Lewis put it simply that the work isn’t done.

“We’ve got to tune out the noise and look inward,” Lewis said. “The work works.”