San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

The Daily Aztec Debrief — Ep. 4 — Liam Porter

November 5, 2025
Categories:
by Rami Alarian
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Rami Alarian
Rami Alarian, ’25-26 Podcast Producer