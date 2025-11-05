The Daily Aztec Debrief — Ep. 5 — Witchcraft, rare books & Malleus Maleficarum w/ Anna Culbertson

Anna Culbertson, the director of the collections office here at SDSU, talks about the history behind one of SDSU’s oldest and rarest books, the Malleus Maleficarum, a 4th edition book in its original Latin form detailing the behavior of and proper punishments for witches. Culbertson details the controversy behind both the book and the book’s author and its historic parallels to modern day.