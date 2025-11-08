Aztecs look to keep rolling as Idaho State visits Viejas Arena on Sunday





One game into the season, San Diego State already looks like a team eager to run, and just as keen to raise the bar.

After a dominant 77–45 win over Long Beach State in Tuesday’s opener, the Aztecs return to Viejas Arena on Sunday for a 2 p.m. matchup against Idaho State.

The Aztecs pushed tempo in their first game of the season, forcing 21 turnovers and flashing a deeper, more versatile roster than last season. Head coach Brian Dutcher said the performance, while encouraging, is only the beginning.

“There’s a standard we have to play to,” Dutcher said, speaking with local media on Friday. “I have one eye on Long Beach, one eye on Idaho State, one eye on Troy, and two eyes on Michigan. So whatever we do in order to try to win the games we’re playing now all has to lead to being ready to play a team like Michigan.”

Idaho State, meanwhile, enters the weekend 2–0 after an 81–71 win over Park University and a 71–68 victory over San Diego on Friday night — a milestone 400th career win for head coach Ryan Looney.

The Bengals built a 17-point second-half lead before holding off a late Toreros rally behind 18 points and seven rebounds from captain Connor Hollenbeck. Guard Gus Etchison added 15 points, while forward Caleb Van De Griend finished with 13 and six boards off the bench. Idaho State hit nine 3-pointers, shot 44 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle 36–31.

SDSU guard BJ Davis spent the week studying the Bengals’ opener.

“I watched yesterday to see how they move the ball, how they space and how they play,” Davis said. “So that’s really just their spacing and how they understand their execution.”

Aztecs adding reinforcements

San Diego State’s rotation could look different Sunday. Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters, who missed the opener with a scratched cornea, returned to full practice this week.

“It means a lot,” Davis said. “He can really score the ball at a high level. He’s a veteran who has been playing for many years. So to have him back is priceless.”

Dutcher echoed that optimism.

“It was good to have him back in practice, fully practicing,” he said. “Based on how he plays today and tomorrow, leading into the game will determine whether he starts and how many minutes he gets to play. But I’d say right now, Reese would be a full go for Sunday’s game.”

Forward Magoon Gwath was also cleared for contact for the first time since knee surgery — though his return to game action appears more likely on Nov. 18 against Troy.

“Cleared to practice, and then, based on what he does in practice, then cleared to play,” Dutcher said. “I think Sunday might be a bit of a reach. We have nine days until we play Troy. I think that’s probably a more realistic timeline.”

Rotation questions — and opportunities

One storyline to monitor remains the evolving guard rotation. Davis, who started most of last season, came off the bench Tuesday and said the adjustment isn’t something he dwells on.

“I just want to put the team in the best position where I can to win,” Davis said. “Whether that be coming off the bench or starting, it doesn’t matter to me, as long as we continue to win.”

He added that the approach changes slightly.

“I think starting, you kind of get to feel the game a little more, but in a different way,” he said. “But coming off the bench, you pick up tendencies like that, rather than being out there having to get that feel.”

Dutcher is still evaluating whether to redshirt transfer guard Latrell Davis, but he said the decision is not yet final.

“With only one game under our belt, I think we have another game or so to determine if he’s a huge difference maker,” Dutcher said. “Because if he’s a difference maker, he could be out there playing right now.”

A faster, more physical frontcourt

SDSU’s bigs were active in the opener, and forward Pharaoh Compton said the emphasis has been intentional.

“I think my role on this team is to be the hardest-playing player on the court and the loudest,” he said.

The Aztecs’ fast-break identity, which resulted in transition dunks and quick-strike offense Tuesday, is something Compton expects to continue.

“We’re going to be a fast-playing team all year,” he said. “Just playing fast break, getting those points in transition — together, we’ve got to come up.”

With Gwath, Heide, Compton and a guard-heavy lineup, Dutcher expects to mix and match size and speed based on matchup.

“We’ll play big. We’ll play small,” Dutcher said. “We have a lot of versatility on this year’s team.”

What to expect on Sunday

Idaho State’s offensive structure — heavy spacing, threes and rim finishes, little mid-range — contrasts sharply with Long Beach State’s tempo-driven style. Dutcher said that alone will present a test.

“They’ll be patient. They’ll shoot threes or layups, no mid-range, and they’ll mix in some zone,” he said.

Two teams with early-season confidence, two different styles, and one more chance for the Aztecs to sharpen their identity before the schedule toughens.

“We’re playing with a certain level of maturity,” Dutcher said. “It’s going to be a long year, and hopefully we all continue to get better every day in practice.”

SDSU will try to prove that on Sunday afternoon.