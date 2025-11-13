Lexa Gates unites her passionate fan community at The Observatory North Park





Musician and rapper Lexa Gates brought her “I Am Tour” to The Observatory North Park in San Diego on Nov. 7, with her show’s turnout redefining what it means to be a die-hard fan.

Ivanna Alexandra Martinez made her debut as Lexa Gates with the release of her 2020 album, “Order of Events.” The musician became a viral sensation in October 2024 with the release of her third album, “Elite Vessel.”

As a way to promote the album, Gates locked herself in a glass box in New York City for 10 hours. Gates wore headphones the entire time, listening to the album and encouraging onlookers to listen along from outside of the box.

Concertgoer Lex Roma said promotion from major artists catapulted her journey as a fan of Gates.

“I discovered Lexa through SZA and Isaiah Rashad,” Roma said. “They both reposted her music and that’s when I started listening to her.”

The show was opened by rapper Yakiyn, accompanied by a DJ set. Despite the crowd’s unfamiliarity with the artist, Yakiyn managed to bring forth eagerness amongst the crowd. The rapper played some of his most-streamed songs, such as “SPREAD LIKE BUTTA.”

At one point during the set, Yakiyn became a part of the crowd and danced alongside them.

Roma said she did not know the opener before the start of the show.

“I really liked him,” Roma said. “I felt like he had the crowd moving and was very energetic, which I appreciate from an opener.”

The crowd began cheering loudly as Gates made her entrance, sporting her iconic winged eyeliner and carrying a bouquet of white roses. One fan yelled, “I love you Lexa,” leaving Gates with a grin as she commenced with “UBER BLACK.”

Gates followed up with “Lately, Nothing,” the second track from “Elite Vessel.” Fans began proving themselves as loyal listeners of Gates, drowning out the musician’s track as they recited the lyrics in perfect unison.

Gates’ performance of her most-streamed song, “Rotten To The Core,” sent fans into an uproar. This time, both the musical track and the musician’s voice became overpowered by chants from the crowd.

Prior to beginning the song, Gates acknowledged the fans who had been singing loudly thus far.

“San Diego, come on,” Gates said. “This is too good today!”

The most passionate singing of the night came from Gates’ performance of her 2023 single, “Angel.” Gates asked fans to hold hands with those around them as she sang. As the musician sang the romantic single, fans clasped hands with their loved ones, with blue and red lighting filling the venue.

Gates managed to keep the crowd captivated through her powerful lyricism and personality. Her stage design was minimalistic, only featuring a white three-tier cake on a stand that she danced in front of.

Makayla Edwards, a communication major at San Diego State University, said it was difficult to choose a favorite moment from the night.

“I loved all the songs,” Edwards said. “I did enjoy the way she kept her personality, how sometimes she would mess up when transitioning songs and would acknowledge it out loud.”

Gates ended the show with “Where Are You,” the fifth track from her 2022 album, “Universe Wrapped In Flesh.” Fans continued to passionately sing along as a goodbye to the artist.

Roma mentioned that Gates made eye contact with her during this song, making for an unforgettable moment.

The musician’s interactions with fans did not end there. Gates met with fans waiting for her after the show, taking photos and signing memorabilia. She went as far as signing a fan’s forehead per his request.

San Diego marked the seventh stop of the tour, which Gates called her favorite show yet, joking that she would move to the city.

“I love you guys so much,” Gates said. “This is awesome.”