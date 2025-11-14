JMS Screening Circle encourages students to explore culture through media

Trisha Ganjoo (she/her) is a fourth-year student double-majoring in Journalism and Economics at San Diego State University. Originally from New Delhi, India, she moved to California to pursue higher education and expand her opportunities in storytelling and analysis. Trisha combines her passion for journalism with a strong interest in financial markets, aiming to bring clarity to complex business and economic issues. With aspirations to work in broadcast journalism, she hopes to leverage her background in economics to report on financial markets, business trends and global economic challenges. She is also considering law school to further explore the intersection of law, economics and media, expanding her ability to make an impact across multiple fields. As a communicator, Trisha prides herself on her clarity, whether it’s in writing articles, presenting stories on camera, or collaborating with peers. Her ultimate goal is to deliver insightful, accurate and engaging content that both informs and inspires audiences.