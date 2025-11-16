Nala Williams’ breakout night leads SDSU to 30-point rout over Cal State Bakersfield





After back-to-back 90-plus point performances in the first two games of their homestand, the San Diego State women’s basketball team (3-1) used a collective defensive effort to defeat CSU Bakersfield (0-4) with a score of 78-48.

Senior guard Nala Williams became the first Aztec in the Mountain West era to post 25 points, 10 rebounds, and three three-pointers in a game. After spending three years at D-II CSU Dominguez Hills, Williams recorded her first double-double at the Division I level. Although she’s only in her fourth appearance in an SDSU uniform, she’s noticed the vast difference between the two levels, especially in the scouting aspect.

“I think the biggest adjustment is just all the resources we have at this level,” Williams said. “Knowing so much information about a team or a player, it kind of messes with me … but these are important things that you have to learn how to use in the game.”

From a 10-point performance on opening night vs. UCLA to this performance, Williams has seen her scoring output increase in each game. She believes she is improving in her role within Stacie Terry-Hutson’s offense and learning what the team demands of her.

“I’m getting more adjusted to my teammates in the game flow, but every game is different,” Williams said. “These last few games just happen to be better for me scoring.”

The Roadrunners came out on fire to begin the game. Sophomore guard Chrishawn Coleman scored 12 of her 25 points in the first quarter as they led 25-24 after ten minutes. It did not please Coach Terry-Hutson.

“For the second game in a row, I thought we came out and didn’t play to the best of our ability in the first quarter,” Terry-Hutson said. “But we were able to bounce back and obviously get the win.”

Coleman was the lone standout on a Roadrunners team that was held to 24 points after the first quarter. She finished the game with 25 points, but only scored seven in the second half. Terry-Hutson and the coaching staff prioritized shutting her down after her first-quarter outburst.

“She had 18 in the first half, so I thought we did a better job taking away the left hand in the second half,” Terry-Hutson said. “She just got downhill and hit some threes that she hasn’t quite hit this year, so we had to adjust that.”

Sophomore guard Naomi Panganiban scored 13 points in just 17 minutes of play. Although she got two quick fouls in the first quarter, she still found ways to be impactful as the game progressed.

“It allowed us to get some opportunity for her to be smart and play with two [fouls],” Terry-Hutson said. “She did a great job playing with foul trouble and still being able to be effective when she was in the game.”

The one-point lead entering the second quarter was the closest CSUB would stay in the game. After making eight field goals in the first quarter on 53% from the field, the Runners would only make six the rest of the way.

The Scarlet and Black made sure to put any CSUB hopes of a win to rest in the second quarter. Outscoring the opposition 25-6, the Aztecs forced more turnovers (3) than field goals allowed (2). With a 48-32 lead heading into the locker room, the home team had put a stamp on this game.

“We locked in, that was a big thing that we talked about at halftime of adjusting [at] the defensive end,” Williams said. “We’re a much better defensive team than what we showed in the first half, and we showed it in the second.”

The Aztecs’ dominance on defense continued in the second half. CSUB did not score a three-point field goal in the last 20 minutes, while the Aztecs used some key buckets by Williams and Panganiban to blow the game wide open.

Defense and rebounding were ultimately the two biggest contributors to the 30-point win. SDSU out-rebounded CSUB 47-32, including a 15-8 advantage in offensive rebounds.

If there is one thing that let the Aztecs down today, it is the lack of their own three-point shooting. The score won’t reflect it, but they only shot 27% from three. Regardless, it was important for the team to learn that they can win while scoring 90-plus as well as when their shots aren’t falling.

“We’re a team that shoots a lot of threes, and there’s going to be nights when we’re off,” Terry-Hutson said. “But again, what a great way, when we’re not shooting the ball well, we can still find a way to win.”

The Aztecs will look to cap off a four-game sweep in this homestand when they take on Santa Clara University at Viejas Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.