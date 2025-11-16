Aztecs take down Boise State 17-7 to remain first in the Mountain West





Behind a ground-and-pound performance and a defense that refused to crack, San Diego State football bullied Boise State 17-7 on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, seizing sole possession of first place in the Mountain West.

The Aztecs (8-2, 5-1 MW) rushed for 277 yards, held Boise State to a single touchdown and snapped a three-game losing streak to the Broncos (6-4, 4-2 MW). It came less than a year after a 56-24 loss in Boise and one season removed from a 3-9 finish.

Junior running back Lucky Sutton was the night’s headliner on offense. He finished with 150 yards on 25 carries, crossing 1,000 rushing yards for the season to become the 20th Aztec with a 1,000-yard campaign in program history.

“It feels great to pass 1,000 rushing yards,” Sutton said. “But I’m just really grateful and thankful for the offensive line. I wouldn’t have gotten there without them, and they’ve done an incredible job turning it around since last year. I can’t do anything without them, so it’s also their achievement.”

Sutton wasn’t alone in the backfield, however. Junior running back Christian Washington added 98 yards on just nine carries, including a 41-yard burst that jump-started SDSU’s first touchdown drive. Between the two of them, and a quarterback who embraced being more of a runner than a passer, the Aztecs turned the game into a trench war they were happy to fight.

“We knew it was going to be ‘run the ball, kill the clock,’ so whoever could ultimately run the ball better was going to win,” Sutton said. “I was just trying to make sure I got hard runs and made sure I was taking care of the ball as well.”

The box score backed him up. San Diego State averaged 6.0 yards per carry, while Boise State managed 4.0. The Aztecs also improved to 62-2 in their last 64 games when rushing for at least 200 yards.

The defining offensive snap came late in the second quarter, with rain falling and the game tied 7-7. Facing fourth-and-1 at midfield, head coach Sean Lewis never hesitated.

Out came the old-school T-formation. Everyone in the building knew what was coming, Boise State included. It didn’t matter.

“We always talk about T-formation as ‘have to have it,’” Sutton said. “Just in that moment, I was like, ‘They gave me the ball, I have to go get this.’”

He did more than just that. Sutton exploded off the left side for 27 yards, flipping field position and setting up junior quarterback Jayden Denegal’s second rushing touchdown of the night, an 8-yard draw that put the Aztecs ahead 14-7 with 1:10 left in the half.

Denegal’s stat line through the air wasn’t much to speak of, 6-of-10 passing for 17 yards, but that was by design. In the rain, his job was to manage the game and orchestrate the run checks at the line.

“He did a tremendous job on our run checks,” Lewis said. “A lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet, but he gets us in the proper runs based on the fronts we’re seeing, so we can get advantageous looks and lead to those explosive runs.”

Boise State entered with one of the Mountain West’s better rushing attacks and still managed 164 yards on the ground, though most were from the short-yardage chunk plays. Inside the red zone, San Diego State’s front seven dug in.

“Every week, we’re playing really good teams, really good offenses,” sophomore linebacker Owen Chambliss said. “We know they’re going to get something, but they just can’t get in the end zone. We give up a little bit here and there, but we just can’t break.”

Chambliss tied for the team lead with eight tackles, continuing a stretch that has made him the heartbeat of the defense. Senior linebacker Mister Williams also finished with eight stops, while senior cornerback Chris Johnson’s return to the lineup steadied the back end.

On the sideline, Chambliss said the unit’s energy was as important as its execution.

“We love each other and got a great connection,” he said. “When one of us makes a play, the other 10 guys are hyped and ready to go for the next one. We’re all fighting for each other to make the play. We feed off each other every single play.”

Boise State managed just 268 total yards and never completed its comeback bid. The Broncos’ final chance ended with a missed 41-yard field goal, and the Aztecs closed it out with three kneel-downs in the rain.

San Diego State now sits at 8-2 overall and 5-1 in conference, its best league start since 2021. The Aztecs have beaten both Fresno State and Boise State in the same season for the first time in program history, and have held opponents to single digits in six of their 10 games.

“This one was really important because the Aztecs were doing it tonight,” Lewis said. “We’ve got to stop talking about who we’re playing. Playing these games are important because the Aztecs are playing. Everything that we do in this town, with this community, with these guys, is important because we are doing it.”

Now, the climb continues with Senior Night against San José State, with a Thanksgiving-week trip to New Mexico still on the schedule. Kickoff against the Spartans is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at Snapdragon Stadium.