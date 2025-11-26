Jenevieve closes out “The CRYSALIS Tour” with an intimate night at the Voodoo Room





In the warm glow of the Voodoo Room chandeliers, fans of all ages flooded into the House of Blues venue on Nov.19 in anticipation of Jenevieve’s last stop on her first North American headline tour. Touring her sophomore album “CRYSALIS”, she brought together a mixture of alternative R&B, pop, disco and retro soul for an energetic night to remember.

Known for her 2020 breakout hit “Baby Powder,” 27-year-old South Florida singer Jenevieve continues to keep the talent coming in her newest 14-track album. “CRYSALIS” is about “protecting your energy” and “doing what you believe in,” according to her post about the album’s release.

The tour’s opener, Kaicrewsade, woke up the audience with his electric crowd work and energy. The rapper from Chicago created a unique blend of rap and jazz that had fans moving in no time. Kaicrewsade incorporated many call-and-response verses into his songs to get the crowd engaged, some of which earned him a few side eyes from the mothers in the crowd due to the explicit language.

Fans were buzzing by the time Jenevieve made her appearance on stage to the sounds of flapping butterfly wings and the start of “Crysalis,” the first song on the album.

Dressed in a long, denim skirt and a cropped blazer, Jenevieve stunned the audience with her organic movements and casual confidence. She smoothly transitioned to her second song of the night, “Head Over Heels,” before dipping into songs from her 2021 debut album, “Division,” including the song “Résumé.”

“Do I have any day one fans in here?” Jenevieve called out to the audience before playing her very first single, “Medallion.”

Continuing to engage with fans, she introduced her 2022 single, “Love Quotes.”

“The next song is for the people that don’t need nobody,” Jenevieve said.

Slowing down the vibes, she smoothly sang lyrics from the single: “I don’t need somebody to hold / when it gets cold and I shiver.”

After gliding through “Nocturne” and “CaNdY LiEs,” Jenevieve played “Faded Lve,” gaining the engagement of her fans once again. The whole room bounced their hands to the song’s outro of “faded lo-lo-lo-love.”

As her next song, “Iron Lung (Breathe In),” came to a close, she introduced her band and briefly left the stage. Her band took the opportunity to showcase their talents, flawlessly displaying their skills and captivating the crowd before they transitioned into “Damage Control.”

Her next song, “Haiku,” was a fan favorite. When Jenevieve held out her microphone for the crowd to sing, she was met with loud enthusiasm.

“This one’s for all the missing persons out there,” Jenevieve said as she introduced “Missing Persons.”

Diving deep, “Missing Persons” explores the fear of being lost and forgotten. The emotion in the room was palpable as fans swayed and became immersed in the music. Throughout her performance, Jenevieve maintained eye contact with all areas of the crowd, creating an intimate atmosphere and connection.

Bringing the energy back up, she moved on to “Partycrasher” and “Naive” to sing about finding independence and moving on.

Jenevieve let more of her personality and humor shine later into the night. As a joke with the crowd about her “Naive” lyrics, which mention drinking Avión tequila, she went to grab a drink and humorously assured fans it was just water.

After playing “Beam Me Up,” Jenevieve took the time to thank the crowd for coming. One fan eagerly responded by saying that as long as she kept coming to play, they would keep going to see her. Some fans shouted out the places they had come from to see the show, including Palm Springs and Los Angeles.

Before the awaited encore, Jenevieve ended with “Hvn High.”

“If you guys want me to sing another song, you got to scream it loud, okay bye!” Jenevieve playfully said as she dipped away backstage.

The room erupted in cheers and chants.

Jenevieve’s band came back on stage, waving for different sections to start screaming. As they picked their instruments back up, fans eagerly anticipated the start of Jenevieve’s most popular song, “Baby Powder.”

Jenevieve’s unique vocals easily translate to the live show experience. She authentically connected with the crowd, making the night feel special.

With this being her first headline tour, this is only the start of Jenevieve’s journey as an artist and performer.