SDSU baseball unveils schedule for the 2026 season





It appears that the hype around the San Diego State baseball team is the most prominent it has been since 2018. With new head coach Kevin Vance taking the helm and bringing along 18 transfers from some of the biggest schools in the country with him, now more than ever is the time to make a run for a championship.

Vance’s philosophy appears to be clear when taking a look at the recently announced baseball schedule for the 2026 season. Winning the conference title and making a run for the College World Series is the only attainable goal for this squad. With matchups against top-25 teams, historically prominent schools, and almost all matchups against teams that have made a regional in the last five to ten years, this schedule is meant to mold champions.

The Aztecs kick off the season with a rare three-game series against Long Island University from New York (Feb. 13-15). While this may seem like a filler matchup, that is far from the case, as LIU has made its conference championship in back-to-back seasons, including a College World Series appearance in 2024.

Shortly after, the annual Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament (Feb. 20-22) will take place at Tony Gwynn Stadium in a four-team rumble between BYU, the University of Utah, and University of San Diego. It will be the 17th time SDSU has hosted this tournament since the opening of Tony Gwynn Stadium in 2009.

They will also play a round-robin format against San Jose State and UConn in San Jose (March 20-22). Uniquely, this does not count toward conference play despite SJSU being in the Mountain West Conference alongside SDSU. The matchup also has some added flair because of the “hometown” aspect it brings, as Coach Vance played his college ball at UConn.

The Aztecs have one-game matchups set up throughout the season against powerhouse programs such as UCLA (Feb. 24), USC (March 17) and Arizona State (March 30), and against programs known for their pitching prowess such as UC Riverside (April 7), Seattle University (April 20) and Cal State University Northridge (April 21). The most intriguing of the bunch has to be UCLA, which is coming off a season in which it finished No. 5 in the nation and is retaining the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, junior shortstop Roch Cholowsky.

SDSU will also keep the typical college baseball two-game format, scheduling games against opponents at different times throughout the season to adapt to conference play and support later strategy. It appears this format is being used by SDSU specifically for California schools, as they are set to face UC Irvine (Feb. 17/March 24), Long Beach State (March 4/April 15), CSU Fullerton (March 10/April 28) and UCSD (April 14/May 5). The majority of these programs are known for making it to the big dance, as three of the four opponents in this format have reached the regional over 20 times.

The only other long series the Aztecs will play outside their Mountain West conference games is against two premier schools that have had a lot of recent success. They will head north to play the University of Washington (Feb. 27-March 2) in a four-game series. Additionally, they will host Saint Mary’s of California (March 6-8), a school known for its exceptional pitching and coaching, which develops next-level talent.

The clear direction Coach Vance has in mind for this schedule is to schedule non-conference matchups that will practically overprepare his squad for their Mountain West matchups. By scheduling tougher opponents, the Aztecs will be able to challenge their pitching staff to the fullest extent, on top of evaluating how their bats fare against high-caliber pitching.

When it comes to the Mountain West games, which will be played against Washington State (March 13-15), Air Force (April 2-4), New Mexico (April 10-12), Fresno State (April 24-26), Nevada (May 1-3), San Jose State (May 8-10) and UNLV (May 14-16); all of that preparation will be put the test. With no clear favorite to win the conference, every series and every game is equally important as the next.

All eyes will be on the Aztecs this spring as San Diego State baseball enters a new and improved era. The implementation of transfer stars and coaching prowess will hope to reign supreme against one of the most demanding schedules on paper in recent history. The pieces of the puzzle are there; it is up to them to put it all together.