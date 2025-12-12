The 2025 Daily Aztec guide to spending winter break in San Diego





Staying in San Diego this winter break? With basically a month off from school, there has never been a more perfect opportunity to explore the culture-rich city that SDSU calls its home.

It may be 80 degrees out and much too warm for any sort of winter attire, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy San Diego’s winter festivities!

For those who live locally or are just hanging out for a while after finals week, the members of the Daily Aztec Arts and Culture team have compiled a list of fun activities to check out during the break.

No matter which holiday you celebrate this time of year, there’s something to do in the city for everyone!

Lightshows – Cindy Avila

An iconic part of the winter season is lights. Lights are hung up around houses, yards, restaurants and even cars. This winter, there are a few local lightshows to catch. You might have missed Balboa Park’s December Nights, which took place on Dec. 5 and 6, but no need for FOMO, there’s other lightshows you can still catch!

The famous Hotel Del Coronado has a free 10-minute show from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night until Jan. 4, 2026.

In Encinitas, you can find Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden until Jan. 4, 2026 as well. Tickets are $35 and 10% off for groups, and ticket reservations are required.

Lastly, the annual Parade of Lights will take place on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, and is hosted by the Maritime Museum. While the museum sells tickets for $70 to view the show on a boat, there’s still a way to potentially view the show without paying the hefty ticket price. Users on a Reddit thread reported being able to see the show from Seaport Village.

Ice skating – Laura Brill

The classic wintertime activity is available in a few places across the city. There are two seasonal rinks, The Rady’s Children’s Health Ice Rink at Liberty Station and Skating By the Sea at the Hotel Del Coronado.

The Rady’s Children’s Health Ice Rink has been running seasonally for 29 years. Proceeds from the rink help support the “Thriving After Cancer” program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Health.

Skating By the Sea offers a very unique experience of being able to ice skate white taking in an ocean view. Similarly to the rink at Liberty Station, a portion of the Skating By the Sea proceeds go to Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Ice skating at the Hotel Del Coronado would be the perfect way to round out a night of Christmas activities on the island, making it worth the over-the-bridge drive.

Both rinks operate seven days a week through Jan. 4, 2026.

Holiday-themed bars and pop-ups – Laura Brill

The Lafayette Hotel, a classic North Park spot for when you need a new social media post, has decked the halls of their lobby and bars in holiday decorations. They also updated their cocktail menus to include festive and seasonal drinks.

Do be weary that crowds in the public areas of the hotel are a lot busier than normal due to the seasonal decor.

If you’re looking for a classic “Christmas in California” vibe, the Margaritaville Hotel in Gaslamp has a pop-up open until the end of December. The pop-up features a festive cocktail menu and pirate actors.

Miracle is a pop-up bar with many locations internationally, including at Botanica Art and Cocktail Bar in North Park and the Coaster Saloon in Mission Beach.

Miracle is known for having a professionally crafted cocktail menu and over-the-top decorations. The Botanica Art and Cocktail Bar location seems to be the busier of the two, and reservations can be made online.

All of these bars and pop-ups have free entry, but feel free to explore beyond these options! There are plenty of festively decorated bars, clubs and holiday-themed events happening until the end of the year.

Streets to see holiday lights – Felicity Desuasido

Christmas Park in Clairemont, located on the converging Jamar Drive and Lana Drive off of Mount Abernathy Ave., transforms an average suburban neighborhood street into an illuminated holiday wonderland.

Elves, reindeer, snowmen, sleighs and other decor adorn houses up and down the street, making for the perfect walkable or driveable experience. The best part of decorated neighborhoods: they are completely free of charge. College students can reclaim some of their childlike wonder without burning a hole in their wallets.

Christmas Park typically runs from Dec. 1-25, give or take, as some homeowners may take a few extra days to put up or take down their decor.

Another notable neighborhood to check out is Candy Cane Lane in Poway. Yelp users have reported that homeowners in the area will sometimes sell hot chocolate, giving visitors a sweet treat and a hand-warmer all in one.

Finally, in Scripps Ranch, there is the “Merry-tage Court,” a neighborhood-established nickname for the glowing street located at Stonebridge Parkway and Merritage Court. This neighborhood often features festive takes on many iconic pop culture franchises, such as Star Wars, Despicable Me, Cars and more.

Whether you’re looking to make new traditions in a new city or just want to revisit familiar favorites, check out the spots on the list to brighten your season and reward yourself for making it through finals! Happy holidays and happy New Year, Aztecs!