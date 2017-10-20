DA Preplay: SDSU vs. Fresno State

Daily Aztec Sports presents a preview of SDSU’s homecoming game against Fresno State, to be played Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Tune in for game footage from the loss to Boise State, a new segment of CandidCam and the debut of “Fast Facts.”

Producer: Mary York

Assistant Director: Mirella Lopez

Hosts: Mary York

Guests: Abraham “AJ” Jewett, Justin Wylie

Reporter: Cameron Buckman

Game footage: Zach Engberg

IG/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports