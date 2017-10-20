DA Preplay: SDSU vs. Fresno State
October 20, 2017
Daily Aztec Sports presents a preview of SDSU’s homecoming game against Fresno State, to be played Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Tune in for game footage from the loss to Boise State, a new segment of CandidCam and the debut of “Fast Facts.”
Producer: Mary York
Assistant Director: Mirella Lopez
Hosts: Mary York
Guests: Abraham “AJ” Jewett, Justin Wylie
Reporter: Cameron Buckman
Game footage: Zach Engberg
IG/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports
