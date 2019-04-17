‘Probable case’ of meningitis reported after Greek life events, clinics scheduled for this week

Students line up for meningitis vaccinations outside of Viejas Arena on Oct. 8 after this year's first meningitis scare.

Students line up for meningitis vaccinations outside of Viejas Arena on Oct. 8 after this year's first meningitis scare.

A “probable case” of meningococcal meningitis has been reported at San Diego State, with possible ties to Greek life events that occurred over the weekend, the university announced in a tweet..

The events include the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity’s formal, which was held on the night of Friday, April 12, and a Delta Sigma Phi event that was held the night of Saturday, April 13, at the organization’s chapter facility. The tweet said anybody who was present at either of these events should attend one of two clinics, regardless of whether they have been previously vaccinated.

These clinics are being held at the Student Health Center in the Calpulli center on Wednesday, April 17 between 2 and 7 p.m. and on Thursday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinics, called “post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) clinics,” are free of cost, according to the tweet. All members of the Delta Zeta sorority and the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity are encouraged to attend.

This is the second time SDSU has experienced a meningitis scare this year, with the first cases reported at the start of the school year. An outbreak of the virus was declared by San Diego County health officials at the end of September after three cases were reported. One of those cases was also tied to Greek life as the girl contracted the illness after attending sorority rush events.

According to the tweets, the affected students have already been notified of the situation. The university is working to gather more information before reaching out to all students, faculty and staff.

For more information about the virus, visit SDSU’s meningitis prevention webpage.