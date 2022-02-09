Five things you want know about sex, but don’t want to ask

Sex can be an awkward topic to talk about, especially in college. Here are five questions that may have crossed your mind.

Am I the only virgin on campus?

Let me tell you right now, even though it may seem like everyone around you is bragging about their two-hour long Friday night soiree (even though it probably lasted two minutes), you are not the only virgin on campus. In fact, according to a study done by New York Magazine, 40 percent of college students are virgins. There are a lot of stigmas that come with “college life,” but the truth is the experiences are not the same for everyone. If you feel you are ready to be intimate with someone, do your research. Ask questions. Don’t feel shy or hesitant because this is all a part of growing up. Also, being a virgin does not make you an outcast. If you are saving yourself for someone special or are just not interested in sex, that just makes you more awesome because you are living your best life and being true to yourself.

What should I do if it feels weird down there?

Listen to your body and go to the doctor. If something is out of the ordinary, you will know. Talking about STDs is an uncomfortable subject, but what will be even more uncomfortable is the itchy feeling between your legs during your history class. If you are sexually active, it is your responsibility to practice safe sex. However, these situations are why San Diego State has a center for well-being and health promotion. This is your go to place on campus to get information regarding sex and any of the unexpected feelings or questions that come along with it. They provide students with tools, workshops and resources. If you take the time to educate yourself, it will decrease the odds of you going through an unpleasant meet up. The Well-being and Health Promotion department https://sacd.sdsu.edu/health-promotion is located in Suite 3201 on the third floor of Calpulli Center. They are open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 619-594-4133.

Is it consent if I was drunk?

By no means can a person consent to sex if they are intoxicated. Alcohol alters your state of mind. If you are drinking or plan to drink with someone, you need to discuss consent prior to doing so. To ensure there is no gray area, try texting the person you are planning to hook up with ahead of time. Let them know straight-forward that you do, or you do not want to engage with them. By discussing this through text, there is written proof for your intentions without any misleading confusion. You are entitled to your actions, so make sure you know what you want. No means no and yes means yes. Even a hesitant yes should be taken as a no. Think before you decide. Make sure you trust your judgment. If you are second guessing yourself about a situation, it is a situation to get out of.

As stated above, information about well-being and health promotion is available at SDSU, this also includes information on alcohol and drug services.

Should I buy condoms/go on birth control?

If you are sexually active, then yes. If you plan to be sexually active, then yes. For women, going on birth control needs to be discussed between you and your doctor. Birth control comes in many forms and affects hormones greatly, meaning you would have to find what works best for you. If you do not want to go on birth control, then you should carry some condoms yourself. There is no shame in being safe. For men, condoms are used for protection against pregnancy and STDs. So, if you want to make it through college without having to deal with that load, then I suggest wearing one for your load.

Where do I go for information for LGBTQ+ sex related questions?

The SDSU Center for Research on Sexuality and Sexual Health, located at 9245 Sky Park Court, Suite 224 is an incredible resource for our LGBTQ+ students. Their website https://publichealth.sdsu.edu/sash/ contains a long list of resources where students can go and find information on sex, identity and support groups. When you are not studying for an exam or working on a group project, college is the time where you start to discover who you are and who you want to be. This means you will have encounters with all kinds of people and that can be nerve racking to think about. Luckily, SDSU and The Daily Aztec have your back with whatever you need.