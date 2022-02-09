Having a date is overrated, treat yourself instead

Well, it is that time of the year again — the holiday guys fear and single people dread.

Yep, it’s Valentine’s Day.

You know which one I’m talking about, right? That wonderful holiday that reminds you that you’re single. Yeah, that one. Isn’t it great?

Now, if you have a significant other to celebrate Valentine’s Day with this year, whoop de freakin’ doo, I hope your night is filled with magic and unicorns, but if you are single like a Pringle, then I would keep reading because, let’s be honest people, this holiday is against us.

Every year, we see stores filled with pink and red stuffed animals and heart shaped chocolate boxes while being aware that the Hallmark channel is bringing out all of the cheesy romance movies in order to celebrate true love and happy couples everywhere, but what about the rest of us? How are we supposed to celebrate this holiday? Just sit at home and feel sorry for ourselves because we are not in a relationship?

Well, not this time!

Instead of celebrating being in a relationship, we are celebrating being single.

To start the day off, pick out an outfit that makes you feel good about yourself. It can be anything from fancy dresses and/or suits to sweats. You aren’t trying to impress someone else, so wear whatever you want. This can include shoes, a certain hairstyle, accessories and/or makeup. Wear something that makes you feel comfortable and confident because once you like what you see in the mirror, you will care less about someone else’s opinion.

Next, buy yourself a present. Guys buy their girlfriends presents, so why can’t you buy yourself one? I know it’s nice when someone gets you something, especially since you didn’t have to pay for it, but this isn’t about money. It’s about treating yourself with something that you want, not just something you need. So, go ahead, get the shoes, get the bag, get the piece of art that looks like it was painted by a toddler— anything your heart desires.

Now after a long day of treating yourself, what do you do next? You treat yourself some more with food, and it can be any type of food you want. If you want to go to a nice restaurant for dinner, go to the restaurant. If you want to hit the drive-through at McDonalds, then you go get that Happy Meal. And why stop there? Because everyone knows that you have to have dessert after dinner. Go to the nearest grocery store and just go nuts with the junk food because holiday carbs don’t count, and anybody who tells you differently is a liar.

So far, this seems like a great day so far, right? But you know what you can do to make it better? Movie night! Pick out any movie, or movies, that you want to watch and veg-out on the couch. It doesn’t even have to be a romance film; go off script and watch a sci-fi or an action movie. I mean come on, everyone expects “The Notebook” as a movie for Valentine’s Day, but nobody will expect “John Wick.” Who knows, it could become the next big Valentine’s Day movie, like “Die Hard” being considered a Christmas movie.

Look, all I am saying is this: give yourself some love on Valentine’s Day because not only have you earned it, but you always deserve to feel loved. Plus, having a date for Valentine’s Day is overrated anyway.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Meghan Ellis is a senior studying rhetoric, writing and Spanish.