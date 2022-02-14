Track and Field break more records at Don Kirby Elite Invitational

San Diego State’s track and field team traveled back to Albuquerque, New Mexico this past weekend to compete in the Don Kirby Elite Invitational on Feb. 11 and 12. The Aztecs once again broke record books and had many athletes break their own personal best performances.

Two athletes in particular set new indoor records for SDSU, smashing the ones that stood before them. Sophomore Lauren Harper set the new SDSU indoor record for the 800 meters with a time of 2:08.24, breaking the old record by 0.06 seconds which was set in 2020 by current teammate and junior Nyjari McNeil.

Freshman Ashley Callahan cleared 14 feet in the pole vault, being the first SDSU freshman to ever clear 14 feet in the indoor season and tying the fourth-best mark in school history. Callahan shattered the previous freshman indoor pole vault record by 3.5 inches, set by former SDSU All-American Bonnie Draxler who vaulted 13 feet and 8.5 inches in 2015.

Senior Jalyn Harris had an outstanding performance in the 200 meters, running the fifth-fastest time in school history of 23.74 seconds. This time currently puts Harris as the third-best time in the Mountain West Conference.

Junior Jordan Bryant joined Harris in posting a top ten mark in school history, but this time in the weight throw. Bryant had a throw of 16.81 meters, which is now the sixth-best throw in SDSU indoor history and a personal best for Bryant. Bryant also had a great performance in the shot put with a mark of 14.24 meters which is now the seventh-best mark in indoor school history.

In the triple jump, Simone Johnson beat her own personal record by five inches. Johnson jumped 12.37 meters, earning herself seventh place and the sixth-best indoor triple jump mark for SDSU.

The last Aztec to enter their name in the indoor record book was senior Emily Burd. Burd made her 2022 debut at the invitational and didn’t disappoint as she finished the mile with a time of 5:09.02, the seventh-best time in SDSU indoor history and a personal best for Burd.

The Aztecs are looking strong as they head into the Mountain West Indoor Championships. The championship takes place in New Mexico, a spot proven to be successful for the team. The championship meet will be split into three days on Feb. 24, 25, and 26.