Sex+appeal+in+athletes+can+round+up+new+fans

In no way, shape or form am I a fan of the San Diego Padres.

As a graduating senior at San Diego State, the Padres have been on my radar more than I would prefer. Most of the people I know enjoy attending games at Petco Park, keeping up with the team’s statistics and even remaining up to date on franchise history. Even still, I always said I couldn’t care less.

That is until I had one breathtaking encounter: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Not only does Tatis arguably give the Padres their magic touch – and yes, I can recognize that objectively – he also possesses other alluring qualities that draw me in when I watch him play.

His multicolored and luscious strands of hair begging to be gripped in moments of pleasure, his confident strut inviting enough to approach me for locker room rendezvous and his sexy accent capable of uttering the most seductive phrases to me all add to his blazing charisma.

Similarly, all athletes carry sex appeal. Whether they’re Major League Baseball players or members of a lacrosse team, these individuals have an advantage and it is the automatic ability to attract people solely based on their athletic dominance.

Athletics are heavily influenced by masculine ideals which women like myself find desirable and society considers the “perfect man.” Some of these features include men who are at least six feet tall, have facial hair and are physically fit. These physical characteristics are often associated with maturity, vigor, dominance and aggression – appealing elements that can enhance one’s attraction levels.

Athletes go above and beyond when they perform on the field or court, which is enticing all by itself. However, when their performance is rooted in passion, it is captivating and convincing enough to make anyone a believer in that respective sport.

Despite my lifelong refusal to let go of the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series victory and the Golden State Warriors’ reign during my high school years, I’m not a sports fanatic. I wouldn’t call myself a die-hard supporter of any one team. I don’t wager with others on how well a shooter or pitcher performs in a given game. That’s not something I’m interested in.

What excites me about sports, aside from the enjoyment of the game itself, is watching the athletes who, if given the chance, I believe could provide me with a good time. Seeing them exert maximum strength in a single game in the hopes of winning makes my imagination run marathons – and my fan experience is just as valid as the next one’s.

It wasn’t Blake Griffin’s skills and game-by-game statistics that drew me into keeping up with him as a decent Los Angeles Clipper. I was a teenager experiencing my first feelings of arousal and found Griffin’s 6’9’’ stature, butter-tanned skin, massive hands, long fingers and deep voice absolutely enticing that I couldn’t just enjoy basketball by itself anymore. I had to also cope with my bodily reactions to his irresistible physical dominance.

This doesn’t make me or any other woman who has had similar feelings any less of a fan.

Women are already a small minority of sports fans, but society must shift to properly recognizing us as legitimate fans regardless of how we became one.

Every woman who has ever claimed to be a David Beckham fan or more relevantly, an Odell Beckham Jr. fan, cannot possibly call them their favorite athletes solely on the basis of their talent. It’s not fair, but it’s the truth. These men flaunt their sex appeal and wear it on their sleeves.

There aren’t rules for why a fan can and should enjoy sports. There aren’t certain prerequisites required of someone to root for a particular team or player. Sports are meant to be fun all around and society needs to be reminded of that sometimes.

People can act as if an athlete’s level of attractiveness does not inspire new fans, but I’m willing to tune into the Padres now and that’s all the proof I need that it does.

