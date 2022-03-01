Aztecs make a big splash winning Mountain West, leaving opponents underwater

Following a historic season, the San Diego State women’s swim and dive team were crowned the Mountain West Conference champions. The dominant victory serves as the sixth championship in the last twelve years for the Aztecs.

During the meet, the Scarlet and Black set a new Mountain West with a score of 1,541.5 team points beating UNLV’s former record of 1,349.

During the four-day championship tournament, the Aztecs placed first in three out of the four days they competed in while the swimmers and divers collectively excelled throughout the entire tournament. Specifically, senior diver Ximena Lecuhga González was crowned diver of the meet by the Mountain West Conference. Freshman breaststroke and freestyle swimmer Meredith Smithbaker also earned the freshman of the meet award.

During the 200-yard backstroke, sophomore Alex Roberts earned second place with a time of 1:55.67, barely losing to the first place winner. In the 100-yard freestyle senior Mia Ryan also placed second with a time of 49.71, falling short of UNLV senior Kristina Schneider’s time of 49.65. In the 200-yard breaststroke, seniors Klara Thromalm and Kristina Murphy took up the second and third positions with respective times of 2:09.73 and 2:11.07.

When it comes to the diving portion of the tournament, senior Aztec Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez recorded second place with a score of 305.10.

Moving forward to the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Aztecs concluded their successful tournament and season with a time of 3:17.45. The relay race and the season as a whole is a perfect example of how cohesive of a unit the Aztecs are.

The Mountain West Conference championship is definitely one of the highest points of the Scarlet and Black season this year. They had a great season and have the potential to have an even better season next year.

As the season is winding down, the Scarlet and Black have a few more tournaments before their legendary season comes to an end. On March 7 the Aztecs will be traveling to Seattle to compete in the NCAA Zone E Diving Championship. On March 16, they will travel again to Atlanta for the NCAA Swimming and Diving. To cap off their season SDSU goes against USD on April 15 at the Aztec Aquaplex.