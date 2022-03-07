Aztecs avoid Sun Devil sweep and snap four game losing streak

The Aztecs played host to the Arizona State University Sun Devils, taking the final game of a three game series to avoid a weekend sweep.

Game 1 – Sun Devils light up Aztecs in dominating 13-5 win

Arizona State (5-7) came into town ready to display dominance over the Aztecs (4-8) and end their five-game losing streak. They did just that in Friday’s series opener with a 13-5 victory.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher TJ Fondtain was given the nod to start on the mound for the Aztecs.

Four home runs, two from freshman Ivan Brethowr and a three-run bomb from graduate student Conor Davis in the ninth, made a sizeable difference in helping the Sundevils lead throughout the game and secure the first win of the series.

Fondtain was stuck with the loss after giving up two runs, six hits, and three walks in his four innings pitched.

Following Fondtain, sophomore right-handed pitcher Ricky Tibbett, junior RHP Robert Brodell, and freshman RHP Hunter Hargett all gave their best efforts on the mound but it was not enough to push the Aztecs toward a win.

It served as a homecoming victory for former Aztec pitching coach Sam Peraza who is now coaching with the Sundevils.

Game 2 – Close but not close enough for the Aztecs in 6-4 loss to ASU

Big bats from sophomores Caden Miller and Trevor Hazelhurst with their respective career-first home runs were not enough to bring the Aztecs a victory in the second of the weekend series.

ASU’s redshirt-sophomore Joe Lampe, freshman Jacob Tobias, and freshman Will Rogers provided heavy contributions to the team’s success including home runs from both Lampe and Tobias and two doubles for Rogers.

The Scarlet and Black’s scoring was restricted by ASU’s redshirt-junior Kyle Luckham until the fifth inning where Miller sent the first pitch flying, bringing in three runs to bring the Aztecs closer in reaching the Sun Devils 5-3.

ASU tallied an additional run in the eighth, increasing their lead to 6-3.

Redshirt-sophomore Trevor Hazelhurst sent a pinch-hit solo homer out of the park in an effort to save the game but the Aztecs could not capitalize on the situation.

After giving up five runs on ten hits and with four strikeouts in 6.3 innings, sophomore RHP Kelena Sauer was tagged with the loss.

Game 3 – Snapping the losing streak and avoiding the Sweep

Looking to avoid the series sweep, the Aztecs geared up for the matinee matchup with senior LHP Jacob Flores on the mound.

After giving up one run to the Sun Devils in the top of the first, the Aztecs took advantage of ASU’s errors and came roaring back in response with three runs on the board.

Big contributions from sophomore Poncho Ruiz with a double, a single from redshirt-freshman Johnny Giannola, and aggressive base stealing throughout the game.

The Sun Devils added another in the second after a triple from redshirt-sophomore Kai Murphy, bringing them within one of the Aztecs.

Both the Aztecs and Sun Devils scoring halted until the fifth when ASU’s Lampe sent a solo homer barreling out of right field, tying up the contest.

Flores was taken out of the game after six innings pitched with three allowed runs on seven hits, four walks, and five strikeouts.

A single from freshman Tyler Glowacki advanced sophomore Caden Miller to second and plated Kenny Lebeau to give the Aztecs the go-ahead run to secure the 4-3 victory in the bottom of the 6th.

Sophomore RHP Jonny Guzman took over for Flores and kept the Sun Devils scoreless throughout three innings.

Flores secured his first win since March 2020 and Guzman was awarded his first career save.

On deck…

The Aztecs will be back in action, wrapping up their 12 game homestand with the first conference series against UNLV and a midweek matchup against Iowa on Tuesday.