Perspective: Being an ambassador at SDSU

I’ve been a San Diego State Ambassador for nearly four years now.

My official job description says I am the official student representative, tour guide and orientation leader at SDSU. However, within each of those titles, my duties are subject to change on a daily basis, and I love it.

Unsolicitedly, of course, some of my peers make comments about the hard work I do to represent the university in this role and most of them aren’t exactly the nicest.

A popular one I hear all the time is, “You really walk backwards and give the tours to random people? Couldn’t be me.”

And they’re right — it couldn’t be them.

Many students can’t handle the expectations and responsibilities of being an SDSU Ambassador. That’s why a good chunk of qualified candidates who get accepted into the program don’t even make it through the full year of training, let alone a single semester.

During an SDSU Ambassador’s first year in the program, both semesters are divided into vigorous on-the-job training with the fall dedicated to working toward becoming tour certified and the spring focusing on how to thoroughly advise any student at SDSU.

It can be difficult to stay motivated in the first year because taking in so much information and then being expected to engage with new families on behalf of the university (even when you feel like doing the opposite or feel like you’re not ready) is no small feat.

When you assume your role as an Ambassador, they tell you the good, the bad and the ugly could happen. However, they don’t tell you it will happen.

Even with the maximum amount of intense training and unfortunate anecdotes from experienced SDSU Ambassadors, you’re still human and your fight-or-flight response will immediately activate before what you’re trained to do in these situations kicks in.

Don’t get me wrong: I love what I do and I can recognize my personal growth after years of holding this position, but everyday isn’t a backwards stroll down Campanile Walkway.

I’ve had days where I’ve cried myself to sleep and drafted resignation emails because I thought I couldn’t handle my responsibilities or had an unpleasant tour experience that made me want to hang up my red polo for good.

What has helped me press through those tough moments is to remember I’m never alone in feeling any of these things. Fellow SDSU Ambassadors have shared my feelings and I’ve met some of my closest friends this way simply by struggling to memorize the tour script or working long summer days of new student orientation. This is a special type of bonding you won’t find just anywhere.

Being surrounded by SDSU Ambassadors who are passionate about this work is the best remedy when stepping away from this honorable position sounds like a good idea.

Ultimately, I wanted to become an SDSU Ambassador to give tours and when I focus on my why, it forces me to flip my perspective.

It feels good to brighten someone’s day with my regularly-scheduled corny tour jokes and it feels even better to provide reassurance to frantic parents because while students deserve endless support during this exciting and nerve-wracking chapter as they acclimate to college, moms and dads do too.

As an SDSU Ambassador, I found my burning passion to serve as a bridge between a large academic institution and new Aztec families who don’t really know what’s going on nor what to expect. I understand my special role in a family’s journey to pursuing higher education.

When I think of those things, I don’t hesitate to proudly wear my red polo and name tag, mic up and prepare to walk backwards — ready to meet families from all over the world who are ready to meet me and more importantly, my presentation of SDSU.

In this job, and I guess with any job, really, it’s all about your perspective. When you discover your why and the passion behind it, the bad and the ugly fade away, leaving only the good.

Trinity Bland is a senior studying television, film, media and Spanish. Follow her on Twitter @trinityaliciaa.