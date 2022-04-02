Women’s Tennis cruise past competition during weekend matches

Seniors Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (left) and Tamara Arnold (right) congratulate each other after a set.

The San Diego State Women’s tennis team cruised past their competition this weekend.

The Aztecs (10-4) swept both Boise State (4-3) and Utah State (5-6) on Saturday and Sunday as they closed out their last two home games.

The two shutouts rose the Aztec’s season shut-out tally to seven.

Before the Aztecs’ game against Utah on Sunday, seniors Nnena Nadozie, Regina Pitts, and Augustina Rimoldi-Goddoy were all honored with jerseys in plaques along with flowers and a reception from the crowd.

The two wins over the weekend extended the Aztecs’ win streak to four, the longest of the season.

Versus Boise State:

The doubles point was first off the board.

Senior duo Tamara Arnold and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat — ranked 51st nationally as a duo — defeated sophomore Nicole Discenza and junior Joana Baptista, 6-2.

The Broncos would then even up the score in the next doubles match, leaving the winner of the point to be decided by the final doubles matchup.

The duo of senior Alicia Melosch and junior Julia Jordan stepped up in the end to clutch up the doubles point for the Aztecs. The two defeated sophomore Pauline Ernstberger and junior Ana Conde Vendrell, 6-2.

Arnold then kicked off singles play for the Aztecs with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Baptista to move to 9-3 on the season in singles play.

The Aztecs stretched their lead to three when Melosch took care of Discenza, 6-1, 6-3.

The Aztecs then clinched the win over the Broncos with a 6-4, 6-3 victory by Nadozie over junior Holly Stewart on court three.

Versus Utah State

The Aztecs showed no sign of fatigue as they stepped out and dominated for the second consecutive day.

As usual, Thamchaiwat and Arnold kick the doubles action off with a win. Moving their season tally together to 11-2.

Poetically, the doubles point came down to Nadoize and Pitts on their last home doubles match.

As the match point rallied, Nadozie got the final hit for the Aztecs, winning them the doubles point, 6-4, as their teammates crowded and congratulated them.

“It’s always wonderful to play with Nnena,” Pitts said. “Especially when your teammates are watching and it’s’ on senior day, beautiful.”

“It was one of those moments I’m always gonna remember,” Nadozie said.

Singles action was next.

Arnold was victorious 6-1, 6-2 over Lisa Küng, giving Arnold her team-high tenth victory and giving the Aztecs a 2-0 lead.

Next off the board was Melosch who defeated Annaliese County, 6-2, 7-5 in her tenth victory of the season, tieing Arnold for most singles wins on the team.

But, for the second time that day, the clinching match would go to senior Nadozie as she defeated Naz Oturk in a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

The Aztecs will next play a pair of matches in Fresno against San José State on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT before battling the host school, Fresno State on Sunday at 2 p.m. PT.