San Diego State Rowing is well represented at San Diego Crew Classic

A shot of the water at Mission Bay Park where The San Diego Crew Classic took place.

On Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, men’s and women’s rowing teams represented San Diego State University in the San Diego Crew Classic held at Mission Bay Park.

Formed in 1973, this year’s SDCC fielded approximately 3,000 rowers hailing from 98 different universities, clubs and colleges. This included local schools such as SDSU and UC San Diego along with other Southern California schools such as USC, UCLA, UC Davis and Long Beach State.

The SDCC took place over a two-day period and consisted of 125 total races. Rowers raced over a 2,000-meter course, beginning at Mission Bay and finishing off at Crown Point Shores.

This was the first Classic held since 2019 as the 2020 SDCC was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The women’s team included members of the former SDSU women’s rowing team that was cut by the university in 2020. Former members of the women’s team, along with members of the track and field team, have filed a Title IX lawsuit against the school.

Taking part in a Women’s 8+ race against UCSB Alumni, UC San Diego, Brown and San Diego, the women came in fourth place with a time of 07:37.060.

As for the men, they began the competition by taking part in the Men’s Collegiate Novice Heat 1 event, coming in fifth place with a time of 07:19.978 while competing against Loyola Marymount, Long Beach State, Orange Coast and UC Santa Barbara.

As they finished in fifth place, they took part in the Final 2 event of the Men’s Collegiate Novice Derek Guelker Memorial Cup. Going up against Long Beach State, — who finished fourth in the Heat 1 event — Colorado and UC Davis, the Aztecs finished with a time of 07:16.931, good enough for third place.

The final event the Scarlet and Black took part in was the Men’s Collegiate Novice 8+, where the Aztecs went up against Orange Coast, UCLA, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara and Southern California.

Unfortunately for the Aztecs, they finished in sixth place with a time of 08:30:281.