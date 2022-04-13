Track and Field dominate at both Triton Invitational and Sun Angel Classic

The San Diego State Aztecs dominated two different meets this past weekend, with some athletes traveling to Arizona for the Sun Angel Classic while others stayed close to home and competed at UCSD for the Triton Invitational.

The Aztecs were off to an impressive start on day one of the Sun Angel Classic, where three of their athletes competed in the heptathlon and took home numerous personal bests.

Junior Sara Absten broke 14 seconds in the heptathlon 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.88, earning herself a new PR and third place. Absten ran wicked fast in the heptathlon 200 meters, achieving a personal best time of 24.54 and first place overall.

Teammate and freshman Jenna Fee Feyerabend jumped her way to first place for the heptathlon high jump and tied her personal best of 5 feet and 9.25 inches. Feyerabend trailed behind Absten in the heptathlon 100-meter hurdles, getting fifth place and a new personal best of 14.37.

Sophomore Ruthie Grant-Williams was the third Aztec to compete in the heptathlon and had notable performances which allowed her to finish in the top 10 of each event.

On day two of the Sun Angel Classic, the heptathlon wrapped up with Feyerabend winning the event with a new personal best of 5,509 points. Absten was close behind in third place with 5,400 points, a new best for her as well. Grant-Williams managed to stay in the top ten of the event, finishing in seventh with a new personal best of 4,278 points.

The track events started on day two and the Aztecs did not disappoint. Senior Jayln Harris and sophomore Jada Moore were on fire during the 200-meter run, placing in second and third place respectively. Their times were less than 0.04 seconds away, with Harris running a time of 23.91 and Moore running a time of 23.95.

Another great performance from the day came from junior Danae Dyer, who squeezed her way into the 100-meter finals by finishing eighth overall in the preliminary round with a time of 13.61.

As for the field events, freshman Ashley Callahan was the star of the show, tying the freshman class record for pole vault set by Bonnie Draxler in 2015. Callahan cleared 4.20 meters and earned first place overall.

While some Aztecs were smashing records over at the Sun Angel Classic during day two, day one of the Triton Invitational took off on Friday.

Freshman Zoe Brosch and junior Felicia Crenshaw competed in the hammer throw, where Brosch got a personal best throw of 47.22 meters, and Crenshaw was close behind with a throw of 47.11 meters. Crenshaw also competed in the discus where she got fifth place with a throw of 45.71 meters.

The last day of the Sun Angel Classic took place on Saturday, where once again, the Scarlet and Black added to SDSU record books.

Senior Sakura Roberson won first place in the 400 meters with a time of 53.51 which is not only a personal best for her, but it is the ninth fastest time in school history. This run by Roberson is also the second-best in Mountain West this year and ranks 28th in the nation.

Sophomore Simone Johnson also broke records by jumping 12.98 meters in the triple jump which is the fifth-best mark in school history, and currently ranks 16th in the nation.

The 4 by 400-meter relay team consisting of junior Nyjari McNeil, sophomore Aisha Watt, Roberson and Harris closed out the Sun Angel Classic by dominating the track, winning the event by over a second. Their time of 3:34:57 smashes their old PR by over three seconds and is the sixth-best time in school history.

On the last day of the Triton Invitational, a few Aztecs were able to break some school records and their own.

In the javelin throw, sophomore Thaila Wilson got second place and a new personal best of 44.71 meters, making that the sixth-best time in school history. Wilson had another PR in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.52.

Junior Carina Clark tied her personal best during the 400-meter hurdles, running a time of 63.27 and getting fifth place.

The San Diego State track and field team continues their 2022 outdoor season this coming weekend as they compete in three different meets: the Bryan Clay Invitational, Mt. Sac Invitational, and the Beach Invitational.