MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Three Aztec teams tangle with top ten opponents this week

Every Wednesday The Daily Aztec will help San Diego State University fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. Here is the calendar of Aztec athletics events for this week:

Thursday, Sept. 15

Men’s Soccer (2-3-1) at California (1-1-3), 4 p.m.

The Aztecs are on a three-match unbeaten streak heading into their first conference match of the season. Five Aztecs recorded their first NCAA point, with Elias Katsaros, Tristan Viviani and Austin Brummett recording their first goals against UNLV. Katsaros earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for his three goals on the week, including two in a 2-1 upset of No. 6 Denver at the Sports Deck. Sophomore Shoei Honda is once again leading the Golden Bears in scoring, tied for the team lead with senior forward Fahmi Ibrahim with two goals.

Volleyball (2-7) vs UCLA (5-2), SDSU/USD Challenge at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym, 7 p.m.

The two-site, three-team SDSU/USD Challenge is the Aztecs’ final tuneup before conference play begins vs San Jose State on Sept. 22. UCLA is currently receiving votes in the most recent national poll and was previously ranked No. 22, but were dropped after getting swept at Loyola Marymount on Sept. 8. Graduate student outside hitter/opposite, Élan McCall, leads the Bruins with an average of 4.1 points per set and is one of three players to start every match.

Women’s Soccer (2-1-4) at No. 1 UCLA (6-0-0), 7 p.m.

SDSU has drawn in their last three matches, sharing points with Saint Mary’s most recently 2-2 on Sept. 9 thanks to a goal and an assist from Emma Gaines-Ramos and a six-save performance by Alexa Madueno. UCLA has been the consensus top team nationally picking up road wins at then-No. 2 Duke and No. 1 North Carolina during the week of Aug. 29. The Bruins average nearly three goals per match, and are led by senior forward Sunshine Fontes’ five goals.

Friday, Sept. 16

Men’s Tennis at Arizona Wildcat Invitational, at Battle of the Bay Qualifying, both events all weekend

San Diego State returns three players from last year’s squad, including junior Johannes Seeman, junior Roni Rikkonen and sophomore Alexander Mandma. Seeman was primarily used at No. 2 singles and split time at No. 2 doubles with both Mandma and Rikkonen. Mandma was the primary choice at No. 4 singles. Four transfers and two freshmen join the team.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Cross Country at UC Riverside Invitational, 7:15 a.m.

Just over two weeks after placing fourth at the Anteater Open, SDSU heads Riverside for an event which has both a 6000m invitational and an open 5000m race. Senior Jessica Kain was the top Aztec finisher at Irvine, placing fifth with a time of 14:20.0 for the 4k event. Freshman Vanessa Cabello finished 19th overall, which was the second best time among freshmen.

Volleyball at No. 8 San Diego (7-1), SDSU/USD Challenge, 6 p.m.

The 3-2 loss to Sacramento State that closed the Aztec Classic was SDSU’s first five-set match of the season. This will be the 60th meeting against the University of San Diego all-time. The Aztecs are looking for a win over the Toreros for the first time since 2018 and first at Jenny Craig Pavilion since 2003. Senior opposite/setter Grace Frohling, graduate student Breana Edwards and redshirt senior outside hitter Katie Lukes are all averaging over three kills per set for USD.

Football (1-1) at No. 14/15 Utah (1-1), 7 p.m.

The Aztecs were one of just three Mountain West Conference teams to win during week two. SDSU rolled up 8.8 yards per carry for the fourth highest single game average in division one program history in the 38-7 win over Idaho State. Utah notched a 73-7 win over Southern Utah last week, limiting their opponents to 85 yards of total offense. Selected as the preseason favorites in the Pac-12, the Utes have won their last nine home games at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Men’s Soccer at No. 2 Stanford (4-0-1), 2 p.m.

San Diego State’s win over Denver was their first against a top ten side since 2016 when they upset No. 1 Akron 1-0 at home. Stanford are out-scoring their opponents 12-2 this season, with redshirt junior forward/midfielder Carlo Agostinelli pacing the team with three goals and freshman midfielder Fletcher Bank tops with four assists. The Cardinal will host No. 25 UCLA on Thursday before welcoming the Aztecs.