SDSU Softball goes 1-1 against UNR

Despite run ruling the Wolf Pack in game one, the Aztecs couldn’t close out the victory in game two

Game one: SDSU 10, UNR 1

The San Diego State softball team breezed by the University of Nevada in the first game of the series, out-hitting their opponent 13-3 and ending the game in six innings. The Aztecs have been on a roll, winning 11 of their last 12 games and outscoring their opposition 80-30.

Five SDSU players got two hits each with exceptional offense from junior Makena Brocki and sophomore Cali Decker. Brocki went two-for-three with four RBIs, a run and a triple. Decker followed suit with three RBIs, a run, a walk, and hit her second home run of the season.

Sophomore Mac Barbara went two-for-three with a run and an intentional walk and junior Macey Keester also went two-for-three with a run and two stolen bases. Sophomore AJ Murphy added a pair of doubles and junior Jillian Celis hit her fourth home run of the season. Junior Jewelianna Perez got on base twice with a single and a walk.

Senior Sarah Lehman and sophomore Dee Dee Hernandez were the pitchers for San Diego State. Lehman got the start by striking out five and allowed one run on one hit and three walks. Hernandez secured the victory by striking out three and yielding two hits and no walks.

Following SDSU’s weekend play, Mac Barbara was named the Mountain West Player of the Week. The defending Mountain West Player of the Year is hitting .376 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI’s and a .725 slugging percentage. This season Barbara has also added 22 runs, eight doubles and 21 walks.

Game two: UNR 7, SDSU 2

Despite their offensive dominance in the game before, the Aztecs fell short against the Wolf Pack in their second matchup, splitting the two-game weekend series. This was only their second loss over their last thirteen games.

The Scarlet and Black outhit the Wolf pack 9-7 but struggled to get runs on the board as they left five runners stranded.

Nevada dominated the game the whole way, keeping the Aztecs scoreless until the seventh. UNR scored one run in the bottom of the first, four in the third and two in the fourth off a rather dominant San Diego State pitching staff.

SDSU finally broke through the barrier in the top of the seventh inning as Decker led off with a single and was replaced with pinch runner Elianna Reyes. Murphy on a double scored Reyes and Keester with a single down the middle scored Murphy for the Aztecs’ second run of the game.

Junior Alexis Otero led San Diego with two hits while Barbara singled, walked and stole a base.

Light took the loss for SDSU after allowing five runs on five hits. Hernandez, Lehman and Martinez all pitched for the Aztecs as well.