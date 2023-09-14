News This Week
September 14
Kenneth Branagh's ‘A Haunting in Venice' breathes new life into Christie Classic
September 14
A Look Back at Summer Sports at Snapdragon Stadium
September 14
Que saber y anticipar en SDSU con la nueva ola de COVID-19
September 14
What to know and expect at SDSU with the new wave of COVID-19
September 14
The history of the city championship: SDSU versus USD through the years
September 13
Back to School Predictions
September 13
Men’s soccer continues their no-loss streak with a 2-0 over UC Riverside
September 12
CSU community comes together to voice disapproval of multi-year tuition proposal, worker salaries
September 12
Un incremento de 6% multi-anual en colegiaturas esta bajo propuesta en las Universidades Estatales de California
September 11
Art guides locals to recognize the resounding power of the eco-resistance
A Look Back at Summer Sports at Snapdragon Stadium
The Daily Aztec photo team covered several national sporting events held at Snapdragon Stadium during June, July and August
by
Michael Hayes
and
Mariadelcarmen Zuniga
•
September 14, 2023
Photo
Sports
Gallery
•
19 Photos
Mariadelcarmen Zuniga
Audience members show their pride by representing Mexico during the Mexico vs. Cameroon soccer match on June 10.
0
