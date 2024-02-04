News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
Members of the California Faculty Association (CFA) gathered at a bus stop on the San Diego State University campus, holding signs in support of a CFA strike advocating for improved paid and working conditions on Jan. 22, 2024

What you need to know about the CFA strike

2
John Kelly, Hannah Geller, Jake Quintanar and Ryan Simmons pose in a yard. Photo courtesy of SILVER BULLET.

Sit down with Artist: SILVER BULLET: Rock and roll of high caliber

3
San Diego State forward Cameron Ferraz tries to control the puck to start an attack against Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Kroc Center Ice. He had three assists this game.

Photo Essay: SDSU's Ice Hockey Club defeats Colorado State in back-to-back games to wrap up the last homestand of 2023

4
Two faculty members participate in the CFA strike at San Diego State University on January 22, 2024

Striking faculty deserve students’ continued support

5
New restaurant Babas Pizza opened in the Charles B. Bell Jr. Pavilion in the spring semester

Baba’s Pizza is a welcomed newcomer to SDSU Dining

Advertisement

Women’s basketball loses to Colorado State 82-50, splits season series with the Rams

An overwhelming amount of turnovers by SDSU and an all-around game for Colorado State were too much to overcome for the Aztecs
by Jacob Fogelstrom, Contributor February 4, 2024
San+Diego+State+Forward+Adryana+Quezada+attempts+a+shot+in+the+paint+earlier+this+season.+Quezada+was+the+Aztecs+leading+scorer+with+11+points%2C+and+7+rebounds+in+the+82-50+loss+at+Colorado+State+on+Saturday%2C+Feb.+3.+
Natali Gonzalez
San Diego State Forward Adryana Quezada attempts a shot in the paint earlier this season. Quezada was the Aztecs leading scorer with 11 points, and 7 rebounds in the 82-50 loss at Colorado State on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The San Diego State women’s basketball team fell to Colorado State 82-50, at Moby Arena Saturday to split the season series with the Rams. 

The Aztecs (14-9, 5-5 Mountain West) finished the game with forward Adryana Quezada as their leading scorer with 11 points and 7 rebounds. Guard McKenna Hofschild led the way for the Rams with 34 points and 10 assists.

Coming into this game, the Aztecs knew they had their hands full with McKenna Hofschild. Hofschild, the fifth leading scorer in the nation, combined with the second-highest assists-per-game in the nation, put up 34 points and 12 assists in the last meeting.

To start the game, the Aztecs held Colorado State to 0-for -4 shooting with three turnovers four minutes into the game. SDSU did not record a basket until the 7:14 mark on a Kim Villalobos 3-pointer. The 3-pointer put the Aztecs up 3-0 and would be their only lead of the day and the only basket for SDSU for the first quarter.

SDSU shot 1 of 9 in the quarter with eight turnovers. For the Rams, a pair of Hofschild elbow jumpers and a Meghan Boyd corner 3 with 10 seconds left topped off a 12-0 run in the final six minutes of the first quarter to give CSU a 12-3 lead. 

The second quarter started on the same note, as SDSU missed their first two field goal attempts and the Rams quickly took advantage with an and-1 layup from guard Sanna Strom to extend the lead to 15-3.

The second and third field goals of the game for the Aztecs came in a pair, with back-to-back jumpers from Quezada and guard Mia Davis to cut the lead to 11. 

Hofschild had 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting in the second quarter. The Aztecs found some rhythm with Quezada and Lewis combining for 13 points. Still, the Aztecs trailed 35-21 at the half and were outscored in the second quarter 23-18.

All six of guard Jada Lewis’s second-quarter points came amid a quick 9-4 Aztec run heading into halftime. 

Coming out of the half, SDSU and Colorado State traded jumpers on back-to-back possessions. Following the jumpers, the Aztecs committed two offensive fouls and a travel, meanwhile, the Rams capitalized with seven straight points to extend their lead to 21.

The sense of urgency was there for SDSU in the third, as they got themselves to the free throw line 10 times to the Rams seven. Despite that and the Aztecs shooting a game-high 40% in the quarter, the Rams methodically extended their lead to 24, winning the quarter 22-12.

The fourth quarter served as much of the same story for the Aztecs, and it concluded with the Rams winning the game by a score of 82-50. San Diego State shot 33% from the field to Colorado State’s 51% on the day.

SDSU will look to get back into the winning column at home against New Mexico on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Viejas Arena at 11 a.m.
About the Contributor
Natali Gonzalez, '23-24 Arts & Culture Editor
Natali Gonzalez is an MA student in Rhetoric and Writing Studies. Originally from Ogden, Utah, she got her BA in English Teaching from Weber State University. While there, she worked as a research assistant examining the role of technology in K-12 education. She also worked for Upward Bound as an instructor and tutor. Now, at SDSU, she looks forward to learning about professional writing alongside increasing her knowledge about teaching practices. Outside of the classroom, she enjoys being outdoors, especially exploring the San Diego beaches and going on hikes, and doing yoga and meditation.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in