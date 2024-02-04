Women’s basketball loses to Colorado State 82-50, splits season series with the Rams

The San Diego State women’s basketball team fell to Colorado State 82-50, at Moby Arena Saturday to split the season series with the Rams.

The Aztecs (14-9, 5-5 Mountain West) finished the game with forward Adryana Quezada as their leading scorer with 11 points and 7 rebounds. Guard McKenna Hofschild led the way for the Rams with 34 points and 10 assists.

Coming into this game, the Aztecs knew they had their hands full with McKenna Hofschild. Hofschild, the fifth leading scorer in the nation, combined with the second-highest assists-per-game in the nation, put up 34 points and 12 assists in the last meeting.

To start the game, the Aztecs held Colorado State to 0-for -4 shooting with three turnovers four minutes into the game. SDSU did not record a basket until the 7:14 mark on a Kim Villalobos 3-pointer. The 3-pointer put the Aztecs up 3-0 and would be their only lead of the day and the only basket for SDSU for the first quarter.

SDSU shot 1 of 9 in the quarter with eight turnovers. For the Rams, a pair of Hofschild elbow jumpers and a Meghan Boyd corner 3 with 10 seconds left topped off a 12-0 run in the final six minutes of the first quarter to give CSU a 12-3 lead.

The second quarter started on the same note, as SDSU missed their first two field goal attempts and the Rams quickly took advantage with an and-1 layup from guard Sanna Strom to extend the lead to 15-3.

The second and third field goals of the game for the Aztecs came in a pair, with back-to-back jumpers from Quezada and guard Mia Davis to cut the lead to 11.

Hofschild had 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting in the second quarter. The Aztecs found some rhythm with Quezada and Lewis combining for 13 points. Still, the Aztecs trailed 35-21 at the half and were outscored in the second quarter 23-18.

All six of guard Jada Lewis’s second-quarter points came amid a quick 9-4 Aztec run heading into halftime.

Coming out of the half, SDSU and Colorado State traded jumpers on back-to-back possessions. Following the jumpers, the Aztecs committed two offensive fouls and a travel, meanwhile, the Rams capitalized with seven straight points to extend their lead to 21.

The sense of urgency was there for SDSU in the third, as they got themselves to the free throw line 10 times to the Rams seven. Despite that and the Aztecs shooting a game-high 40% in the quarter, the Rams methodically extended their lead to 24, winning the quarter 22-12.

The fourth quarter served as much of the same story for the Aztecs, and it concluded with the Rams winning the game by a score of 82-50. San Diego State shot 33% from the field to Colorado State’s 51% on the day.

SDSU will look to get back into the winning column at home against New Mexico on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Viejas Arena at 11 a.m.