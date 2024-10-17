“Coraline” creeps back into theaters just in time for fall

Multiple theaters worldwide have been showing the 2009 animated film “Coraline” for its 15th anniversary.

The movie is based on Neil Gaiman’s 2002 novel of the same name, a work of paranormal fiction that took nearly a decade for Gaiman to perfect. The book is filled with unsettling, eerie illustrations by artist Dave McKean, adding to the book’s curious ambiance.

The movie will still be playing worldwide up until Nov. 30, according to LAIKA Studios.

Coraline’s comeback excited young people, especially those who had the pleasure of seeing the movie in the theater when it came out.

“Funny story, I actually have a Coraline doll,” Alex Sanders, a second year communications student at San Diego State University, said. “I got it for my birthday when I was 13 (years old).”

Sanders is an avid fan of the film, even sporting a few Coraline stickers on the back of her laptop. She says how she has always admired the intricate details and thought put into the movie, the easter eggs that can be found upon rewatches.

Theaters are showing the movie in 2D and remastered in 3D.

Some used to check “Coraline” out at the library as a DVD, a Halloween classic for Gen Z viewers. Some of us even saw it when it first came out. Experiencing the film for the first time in years on the same-sized screen as before was quite a gift.

“I’m not a big scary movie person,” Lilly Do, a first year at SDSU, said. “But for some reason, I loved Coraline.”

Many people will rush to see the film reimagined on the big screen once again, while others will have the pleasure of seeing it for the very first time, like second year SDSU student Melody Abouzari.

“I do want to watch it eventually,”Abouzari said. “I would probably watch it. If I will, during this season for sure.”

She says she likes the animation style, especially in Tim Burton’s work, and it has prompted her to consider seeing “Coraline” in theaters.

“If I would go, it probably wouldn’t be for the story necessarily, but definitely for the cinematography,” Abouzari added.

Upon its original release in theaters from Feb. to July 2009, the worldwide box office earnings totalled at $125.3 million. This particular re-release has earned $52.3 million in worldwide gross revenue, making tens of thousands more than the previous re-releases in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

LAIKA Studios had an exhibit at the Museum of Pop Culture until August of this year called “Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA.” It showcased their intricate set designs and memorabilia from their films, like “The Boxtrolls” and “ParaNorman.” Hopefully the exhibit will reopen in the near future.

Rewatching “Coraline” for the millionth time, you experience just as much fear and excitement as six-year-old you did upon first watch. You notice things you didn’t before, like understanding the real mother’s innuendos and sympathizing with the real father’s all-consuming workload.

Once relating to Coraline herself, you might find yourself now in the boring real world that her parents live in instead of the colorful, button-filled, dreamy other realm that you used to imagine. However, seeing the film again takes you back to that headspace- that other-worldly magical realm filled with possibility and creativity, and that’s pretty powerful.