Associated Students announces unofficial general election results





Executive Director of Associated Students Christina Brown announced the unofficial results of the A.S. General Election in a statement on March 27.

According to the statement, the student-elects will be sworn on May 7, following a certification of the results by the A.S. Judicial Affairs Council on April 14.

Kareen Holstrom led the race for A.S. president, according to the unofficial results. She garnered 45.7% of the vote under the Amplify SDSU slate, leading the race by 14.3%. Holstrom won 692 more votes than the runner-up, Chris Johnson, out of over 4,800 votes cast for the position.

In the A.S. Presidential Debate on March 20, Holstrom cited her experience as A.S. campus community commissioner and as a junior counselor with SDSU financial aid as reasons she is qualified to lead the A.S. Board of Directors and advocate for student voices.

As A.S. president, Holstrom will lead the A.S. Board of Directors, comprised of executive vice president-elect Milan Rawls, who earned 57.4% of the vote under the Elevate SDSU slate, vice president of external affairs-elect Abby McLachlan, Aliza Saddiqui as vice president of financial affairs and Nadia Gallarzo as vice president of university affairs.

Voter turnout was 15.1% of the student body, a 7.2% increase from last year’s Spring election. Over 6,000 votes were cast for the student-at-large campus representative seats – the highest voter turnout for any position this year. Student-at-large campus representatives serve as a voting member of Campus Life Council and their respective commission, according to Associated Students. Payton Scott and Misha Yohannes won the two available seats for the position.

Only 177 students voted for graduate student association president, which Jared Blackwell won over Daniela Hernandez by three3 votes.

While the unverified election results for the general election are in, applications for appointed student positions are still open until April 13.

Current race results are tentative. The Daily Aztec will continue to provide updates as official results are announced.