Cinnamon sugar and pumpkin spice: Are Trader Joe’s fall products just as nice? An honest review of the latest seasonal releases

Picture this: you walk through two automatic sliding doors as a whoosh of cool air greets your face. To your right, an adorable wooden crate of mini pumpkins accompanies a barrel of sunflowers. Handwritten signs pepper your vision as red grocery baskets cross your field of vision. The smell of wood, cold fridge and cinnamon apple spice faintly lingers in the air as you approach the aisles.

Welcome to Trader Joe’s: the college student’s version of Sprouts or Whole Foods. Whether you’re here to test out a TikTok trend or grabbing a quick, affordable lunch between classes, Trader Joe’s on College Ave. has served as a SDSU community staple since 2017, according to a staff member. This year, they’ve just released their fall products, and for those of you wondering what’s worth it or not, you’ve come to the right place.

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

Starting off strong, this dessert has good flavor, a smooth texture, and for lack of a better word, is very much a cheesecake. The crust is a little too crumbly, yet dense, and could be made dryer. It is also on the sweeter end but pairs well with tea. As a whole, it is a rich and satisfying dessert with imperfections in such a way that you’d easily mistake it for homemade. Like your favorite worn out hoodie, it’s demure, it’s mindful and it’s exactly what you’d expect it to be.

Aztec Approval Rating: 6/10

Apple Shortbread Cookie

This was definitely a star among the haul. For those of you who like to listen to Christmas music in July and pull out the ugly sweaters as soon as the temperature drops by ten degrees, this is for you. In the weeks where autumn meets winter, there you find the apple shortbread cookie: a perfectly balanced combination of lightly sweet, soft, buttery, tangy and crunchy are all held within a small, well-decorated box.

Aztec Approval Rating: 6/10

Joe-Joes

Much like their cylindrical counterparts, these cookie-sandwich desserts are on the sweeter side. They offer an interesting texture combination of cream and cookie with a good ratio alongside a fun name. If Ed Sheeran was an Oreo, he’d be this one – underwhelming but a staple on road trips. If you’re looking for a strong pumpkin flavor, then perhaps skip this one. However, if you’re still clinging on to the remaining sweetness of summer and haven’t fully committed to pumpkin spice season, Joe’s your uncle.

Aztec Approval Rating: 4/10

Fall Harvest Salsa

Salsa was definitely not on the Fall-Trader-Joe’s-release bingo card but alas, here we are. This was a pleasant surprise in terms of flavor and paired perfectly with the adorable, leaf-shaped tortilla chips as featured in the grocery chain’s latest issue of the Fearless Flyer, available both in print and online. For the salsa connoisseur, you might find it to be on the mild side with a lack of salsa’s hallmark tomato flavor. That being said, it was well spiced, tangy, hearty and reminiscent of a pumpkin soup.

Aztec Approval Rating: 7/10

Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips

Adorable. Need I say more?

Aztec Approval Rating: 11/10

Pumpkin Spice Pretzel

Trader Joe’s yogurt coated pretzels have long been a popular staple with year-round flavors like ube and strawberry vanilla. Their fall release of the pumpkin spice version is no exception. Sweet, salty, milky, crunchy and with a strong cinnamon flavor, these pretzels are sure you bring back the Halloween spirit from third grade when your teacher brought in pumpkin muffins to welcome the fall season.

Aztec Approval Rating: 8/10

Harvest Soup

Hands down, this was one of the highlights in terms of the savory options available. The texture and flavor were both smooth and robust, with a strong tartness if that’s something you like. This upgraded, gourd-enhanced version of tomato soup acts like a warm hug in a jar and pairs well with jazz music, a rainy window and some freshly brewed tea. The tartness may be considered overwhelming but could be balanced with some sugar or your own combination of herbs. Without a doubt, the low prep and packaging wins points for both convenience and storage.

Aztec Approval Rating: 7/10

Mixed Nuts

With a gingerbread undertone combined with sweet, toffee-like flavor, this canned snack is a solid study staple. Consider it as an alternative to caramel popcorn or a high-traffic commute snack. It’s sweet and sticky, but definitely a treat with no tricks.

Aztec Approval Rating: 6/10

​​Pumpkin Cold Brew Coffee

As a coffee lover, I have to be honest: this one was a miss. Cold brews have the smooth, rich flavor without the bitterness or acidity that hot water brings to a brew method. That being said, this cold brew concentrate didn’t quite capture that. Multiple ratios of milk and water still all failed to deliver the refreshing strength of a true cold brew. While the flavor is good, it’s overall underwhelming. If you’re looking for a strong, quick and convenient shot of caffeine in the morning then maybe grab a bottle. But for those looking for a richer coffee flavor, perhaps you should keep moving to the next aisle. Or…consider tea?

Aztec Approval Rating: 3/10

Harvest Tea

This black tea is slightly sweet with a light pumpkin flavor. It doesn’t need much sugar, if any, and makes a delightful tea latte when paired with a splash (or more) of steamed milk. If you aren’t ready to commit to the PSL bandwagon but still want a cozy fall drink, this might be the perfect fit. However, if you’re not a fan of bolder, richer flavors and the distinct taste of pumpkin, this might not be your cup of tea.

Aztec Approval Rating: 7/10

Spiced Apple Cider

Trader Joe’s spiced apple cider is a classic seasonal favorite. Warmed and topped with some fresh whipped cream, this is an easy crowd pleaser year after year. It’s not as sweet as some other ciders but the spiced cinnamon flavor is light and has yet to disappoint. The apple comes through refreshingly while still being rich. A warm mug of this will instantly transport you to a crisp autumn morning sitting on a porch overlooking a field as you watch leaves fall and listen to birds sing.

Aztec Approval Rating: 10/10