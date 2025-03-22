Explore and support these women-owned coffee shops in San Diego





Coffee shops are truly sacred spaces. They offer everything a person could need: a sanctuary to unwind after a busy morning, a focused environment for those intense study days and, of course, caffeine—the fuel that keeps college students running. In honor of Women’s History Month, here is a list of a few women-owned coffee shops in San Diego!

Ultreya Coffee and Tea

Located in both Ocean Beach and the College Area, Ultreya Coffee and Tea is an adorable coffee company owned by Danielle Riggins. The Ocean Beach location opens at 6:30 a.m., and the College Area location opens at 7 a.m., with both locations closing at 3 p.m. The atmosphere is colorful and cozy with indoor seating perfect for studying.

Their coffee and matcha receive high praise, and they offer multiple alternative milk options so that everyone can enjoy their delicious drinks. Their menu features drinks like the “Gold N Hill Latte” and the “Cosmic Daydream,” which both sound incredible. Ultreya also has a wide selection of food items with both vegan and gluten free options. Their acai bowls are particularly popular. They even sell their own brand of coffee beans, with a variety of different blends.

Ultreya Coffee and Tea is a wonderful spot for SDSU students, with its amazing menu and one location right next to campus!

Instagram: @ultreya_coffee

Lemon Grove Coffee

Not only is Lemon Grove Coffee women-owned, but it’s family-owned as well. Casey Daughtery co-owns the shop alongside her sister-in-law, Hannah Calo-Witt. The shop is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it features a beautiful, homey interior. Lemon Grove is a relatively new shop, having opened in March of 2024. There are many indoor tables and chairs, as well as a wooden platform resembling a staircase that offers additional seating.

Their menu is so unique, and they offer a wide variety of drink options. Their “Tropical Irishman” and “Hawaiian Créme Brûlée” lattes are huge standouts. Their menu also features acai bowls, pastries and even fruit smoothies. They also serve a large assortment of sandwiches, all of which look spectacular.

If you’re in the mood to try out a unique new latte with an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere, consider stopping by Lemon Grove Coffee.

Instagram: @lemongrovecoffeesd

Chiefy Cafe

Dani Nissan is the owner of Chiefy Cafe, located in the Gaslamp quarter. The cafe is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and it has a charming atmosphere with lots of pink decor. There is seating primarily outdoors, or you can take your coffee to go and spend some time exploring the Gaslamp quarter.

Not only does Chiefy offer an amazing place for people to hang out, but the cafe places a strong emphasis on its pet-friendly environment! Bring your pet for a day out on the town and consider ordering one of their highly recommended waffle menu items or their very popular Turkish coffee. All of their coffee options are made with authentic Colombian espresso.

Chiefy Cafe is a great place to stop by if you find yourself downtown!

Instagram: @chiefycafe

S3 Coffee Bar

Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., S3 Coffee Bar is the perfect cafe to visit any time of day. Owned by Claudia Kwong, the coffee bar features a delightful atmosphere that is clean, cozy and very spacious. There is ample indoor seating, and some outdoor seating as well, making it an ideal study spot.

The “Vietnamese Cold Brew” is highly praised, as well as the “Mexican Mocha” and “Dirty Chai.” You can’t go wrong with any of the drinks on the menu. If you enjoy avocado toast, you are in luck, because it is one of their most recommended food items.

S3 Coffee Bar offers a fantastic menu and an unparalleled atmosphere, making it a must-visit coffee shop.

Instagram: @s3coffeebar