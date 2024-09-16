Get to know your fall sports transfers for the 2024-2025 season

San Diego State University bolstered its roster across all sports departments over the offseason, with 12 new faces set to compete for the Aztecs

Women’s volleyball

Andrea Campos: Campos is a graduate transfer from Villanova. The 5’8 setter recorded 16 career doubles-doubles in 79 matches. She has totaled 2,103 assists, 497 digs and 70 service aces. Last season, Campos averaged 9.8 assists, which was ranked second in the Big East.

Keira Herron: Herron is a junior transfer from Oregon State. The 5’7 libero and defensive specialist totaled 150 digs, 20 setting assists and 15 service aces in 42 matches. Her sophomore year was her best season as she had career highs of 113 digs, 14 setting assists and eight service aces. In 2021, Herron took home the Conference 5A Defensive Player of the Year award while playing at College Station High School in Texas.

Men’s soccer

Andre Puente: Puente is a graduate transfer from Long Island University. The defender was an All-NEC first team selection in the last three seasons and has contributed to two NEC championships at LIU. Puente has recorded 11 goals and three assists in 62 starts while playing 91 minutes per match.

Football

Bennett Walker: Walker is a senior transfer from Eastern Michigan. The defensive back is returning to his hometown. Last year, Walker had 23 tackles, five deflections and snagged three interceptions.

Dalesean Staley: Staley is a sophomore transfer from Northern Iowa. Last year, the defensive back was named to the Phil Steele Freshman All-American First Team. Staley logged 70 tackles, eight deflections and three interceptions.

Ja’Shaun Poke: Poke is a senior transfer from West Virginia. The wide receiver caught 83 passes for 1,044 yards and five touchdowns in 37 career games. He can also serve as a returner for the special teams unit. Poke has totaled 44 return attempts for 1,110 yards.

Marlem Louis: Louis is a graduate transfer from Richmond FCS. The defensive edge rusher led Richmond in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (7.5) last year.

Nate Bennett: Bennett is a senior transfer from Portland State. The wide receiver caught 110 passes for 1,291 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons at Portland State.

Women’s basketball

Veronica Sheffey: Sheffey is a junior transfer from the University of San Diego. The 5’9 point guard led USD in scoring and assists while making the All-WCC second team last year. In 31 starts, Sheffey averaged 12.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Aztecs are adding a backcourt player who also led her team last season in assist-to-turnover ratio (+1.4) and steals per game (1.5). Sheffey’s career-high (23 points) came against the Aztecs.

Cali Clark: Clark is a graduate transfer from Colorado State. The 6’3 forward played in 109 games, starting 39 of them at CSU. Last season, she averaged 4.4 rebounds in just over ten minutes per game. In her junior year, Clark had her best averages in rebounds, (6.1) field goal percentage (56.4) and blocks (1.2) while playing just over 18 minutes a game.

Men’s basketball

Nick Boyd: Boyd is a senior transfer from Florida Atlantic University. The point guard was a member of the FAU squad that played SDSU in the 2023 Final Four. The 6’3 guard averaged 8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21 minutes per game over his college career. Last season, he averaged a career-high 9.3 points per game while playing in just 27 games due to injury.

Jared Coleman-Jones: Coleman-Jones is a senior transfer from Middle Tennessee State. In 28 minutes of playing time last year, he averaged 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Coleman-Jones had shooting splits of 45 percent from the field, 44 percent from downtown and 77 percent from the free throw line. He made the All-Conference USA third-team last season.

Wayne McKinney III: McKinney is a senior transfer from the University of San Diego. McKinney averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26 minutes per game across three seasons at USD. He made the All-West Coast Conference second team last year while leading USD in assists and steals.