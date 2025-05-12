Beyoncé gives country a whole different meaning





Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium transformed into a 21st Century rodeo when spectators adorned in their Levi’s, chaps, and of course cowboy hats, flooded the stadium to see the one and only Queen Bey.

The highly anticipated “Cowboy Carter” Tour honoring her Grammy Award winning album of the same name saddled up in Los Angeles on Monday, April 28.

Just before 8:20 p.m. at the May 7 show, the lights of the packed stadium dimmed, picking every cowboy and cowgirl off their seats. An uproar of cheers followed, so loud, you could feel the soundwaves vibrating through Sofi.

As the stadium went pitch black, the first few notes of “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” were heard with only a group of dancers visible on the stage. It wasn’t until the spotlight hit the center of the stage, that there she stood: Beyoncé, descending from behind a gate of what many fans would consider to be their heaven.

Suited up in a full flashing white, country ensemble; flared chaps, cowboy hat and all, Beyoncé started off the show in an emotional manner. Her opening number reflected on her place in the country music industry, rebelling against those who judged her genre shift and referenced Black people’s contribution to the creation of country music.

She followed with “BLACKBIIRD,” a cover of the Beatles’ 1968 original hit, which serves as an anthem for Black people who have faced discrimination.

“This next song is dedicated to all the fabulous, talented Blackbirds who opened the doors for me, so that I’m able to be on this stage tonight performing for you all,” Beyoncé said before jumping into the song.

Momentum shifted when the stage began to flash red, white and blue and the stadium was transported into Beyoncé’s America.

From effortlessly belting the National Anthem, she transitioned into her 2016 hit “Freedom.” Arguably one of her most political songs, performing the two back to back served as an artistic form of political commentary. A complex act, she not only takes a stand against racial discrimination in the U.S. and patriotism, but hints America is no longer the “land of the free.”

Energy dialed up to 10 when she busted out her first hard-hitting moves of the night during her performance of fan-favorite, “YA YA.” The stage turned into a “swimming, jerking and twerking” party, as the song calls for and even set a piano on fire, simply because she can.

The dancing did not stop there. Returning to the stage with a new get up, a skintight newspaper-esque bodysuit, Beyoncé went full beast mode. Snarling and serving major attitude, you could feel the swag transcending from her body with every move.

She took a new approach when performing “Formation,” turning it into a full-blown Western war cry that sent the crowd into a frenzy. With her hat tilted low, the cowboy boots stomping, she served some Southern power.

Although in Los Angeles for the night, the tour took a little detour to Texas when Beyoncé emerged onstage aboard a tractor to sing the famous “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”, which turned the stadium into a boot-stomping fest.

As if it couldn’t get any more Southern than that, all eyes went straight to the golden mechanical bull that emerged center stage.

Add riding a bull without hands to Beyoncé’s list of talents because she did just that, so effortlessly while singing “TYRANT.”

Riding the bull was not her only trick of the night as she flew around the stadium not once, but twice: once on a horseshoe and the second in a car. Yes, a full blown car she rode around the stadium. Only Beyoncé could make flying cars an actual reality.

To close off the night she ended in a similar manner to how she started: emotional and influential. While performing her final song “AMEN,” her legs were adorned in American flag flares with her dancers wearing the flag as a sash.

From beneath the stage emerged a symbolic message for the audience. A Statue of Liberty, whose head was shielded by a mask, representing the silencing of voices across the U.S and making her final ballad loud in more ways than one.

From enrapturing storytelling of Black culture to stunning outfits, dynamic dance moves and one powerful voice, the “Cowboy Carter” Tour proved musical genres are meant to be experimented with and that Beyoncé continues to be that girl.