San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Skelly in the Stands: How Bryce Garrod became the soul of The Show

From an eight-year-old fan with a skeleton mask to the president of SDSU’s student section, Garrod’s decade-long devotion to Aztec basketball is anything but typical
Byline photo of Roman Aguilar
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor April 8, 2025
Categories:
Madison Cadena
The student section gets excited at a game with the student skeleton front and center during a San Diego State men’s basketball game vs. Utah State on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

By the time Bryce Garrod enrolled at San Diego State University, he was already a familiar face in the stands.

Now a 21-year-old senior studying computer science, Garrod has become a San Diego State basketball institution in his own right. Known for donning a skeleton mask and red-and-black wig while leading the charge in The Show — SDSU’s spirited student section — Garrod’s connection to Aztec basketball runs deeper than most college students’ typical fandom.

It all started in 2010, when an eight-year-old Garrod attended his first SDSU basketball game with his dad during Kawhi Leonard’s sophomore season — a magical 34-3 campaign that propelled the team to national relevance.

“The first time that I ever went to a San Diego State basketball game was Kawhi Leonard’s second season, the 2010-2011 season, when I was eight years old, and my dad took me to the games because, well, he saw that they were doing really good,” Garrod said. “Neither of my parents went to San Diego State. So it started off as just a fun local thing to do for the most part.”

But what began as a family outing quickly became something more. 

“What made me go from a guy who liked the team to a guy who loved the team was watching The Show from afar at eight years old and knowing that I wanted to be a part of that,” he said. “That energy made a huge impression on me, and it’s guided everything forward.”

By 10 years old, Garrod had created a Halloween costume inspired by the skeleton-themed student section. After spotting a shirt from The Show with a reverse skeleton print on the inside, Garrod knew what he wanted to be. 

“I thought that was so goofy and cool, and I said, ‘I want to be that for Halloween,’” he said. 

His parents opted for a more practical solution, picking up a skeleton mask at Party City. Paired with a red-and-black wig from a past SDSU giveaway, the foundation for his iconic costume was born.

“That was the original costume. Those two pieces—that was it,” Garrod recalled. “And I still hope they keep producing the same kind of mask because I haven’t bought any new ones in a while.”

His entrance into The Show’s front lines came shortly after, when his youthful enthusiasm became impossible to contain. 

“I was standing up all the time, trying to be like The Show. People behind me got mad and told me to sit down,” he said. “So my parents finally said, ‘You know what? Sure, you can go down there and try.’”

Garrod approached the student section leaders with all the confidence a 10-year-old could muster.

 “I went straight up to a college student running the student section, and I was like, ‘Hi, I would like to be in your section. Can I please stay here?’” he said. “All he told me was, ‘Sure, go with that guy.’”

The San Diego State student section cheers in excitement during a men’s basketball game against Point Loma at Viejas Arena on November 27, 2023. (Isabella Biunno)

That guy was Les, a then-student who took Garrod under his wing and became his guide to the wild world of The Show. 

“Les was a huge reason why I started down there so early and why this became such a big part of my life,” Garrod said.

Over the years, Garrod became a staple in the stands — his skeleton alter ego a beloved presence at every home game. His commitment didn’t go unnoticed by the players themselves. 

“The players are always so nice,” Garrod said. “They’re always really happy to sign anything for me when I go there.”

Former San Diego State men’s basketball forward Keshad Johnson, who played for the Aztecs between 2019 and 2023, even gave Garrod his first nickname from the team: “Skelly.”

“That’s a nickname I’m really happy about,” Garrod said. “The team knows me as Skelly… and I’d still love them regardless, but it’s just so much fun.”

During the Aztecs’ Final Four season in 2023, Johnson took things a step further. After cutting down the nets for the conference championship, he left the team’s celebration bubble to find Garrod in the crowd.

“He grabbed the mask off my face, put it on, and danced around,” Garrod recalled. “There are pictures and videos of him doing it. It was one of the coolest moments.”

Now, in his final year as a student, Garrod also serves as president of The Show — a role that comes with more responsibility than meets the eye. From organizing banners, giveaways, and celebrity appearances (like Guy Fieri), to reestablishing community relationships, such as a partnership with the ALS Association, Garrod has poured himself into preserving and advancing the legacy of SDSU’s most passionate fanbase.

“It’s probably a more serious role than people expect,” he said. “You’re the representative for student support for athletics, and one of the main ways San Diego State is seen by the country is through The Show.”

Looking ahead, Garrod plans to pass the torch but not disappear. 

“I want to stay around to guide The Show — not as the head, but as an advisor of some sort for years to come,” he said. “Because it’s been a part of my life for a decade. Usually, for most people, it’s a part of their life for four years.”

As he prepares to graduate, Garrod has already found a new outlet for his fan energy: the San Diego Football Club’s supporter section. With a new blue-and-white wig and the same skeleton mask, “Skelly” is transitioning his legacy from Viejas Arena to Snapdragon Stadium.

“I’m going to give all the wisdom I can to The Show for as long as they’ll let me,” he said. “But I’m also excited to bring that same energy to SDFC.”

One thing’s for sure — wherever Bryce Garrod goes next, his passion for sports and his unmistakable skeleton spirit will follow.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Roman Aguilar
Roman Aguilar, ’24-25 Sports Editor, ’23 -24 Sports Editor
Roman Aguilar (he/him/his) is a third-year journalism major with a minor in communications from Stockton, California. Since he was little, he loved watching sports and being able to tell a good story out of an exciting game matchup. He joined the Daily Aztec in 2022 as a contributor and staff writer for the sports section, covering a multitude of sports including football, men’s basketball, and water polo, before moving on to sports editor. Aguilar is also a blog writer for KCR College Radio, attending concerts and having the opportunity to cover shows and interview artists. When he isn’t writing articles related to music or sports, you can see Roman going to local concert shows on a near-weekly basis and watching his favorite horror movies.
Isabella Biunno
Isabella Biunno, ’24-25 Managing Editor, ’23-24 Photo Editor
Isabella Biunno is the Managing Editor for The Daily Aztec. She is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada where she was a part of publications for seven years. She is a third-year Psychology major with an emphasis in Neuroscience, and she plans to go to graduate school to become a Doctor of Occupational Therapy. She loves photography, editing, and creating, and she can’t wait to continue contributing to the DA. One thing she is passionate about outside of photojournalism is being involved in the disability community. She is an instructor at SDSU’s Adaptive Fitness Clinic, president of the Pre-Occupational Therapy Student Association, and a board member for a nonprofit called Mentoring Autistic Minds. She works as an instructor at a company back home called Inclusion Fusion where she is able to work with individuals with disabilities. Although her career-related passions fall in the healthcare field, she enjoys journalism just as much. She looks forward to expanding her experience as an editor this year.
Madison Cadena
Madison Cadena, ’24 -25 Editor-in-Chief, ’23 -24 Broadcast Live Producer
Madison Cadena is a third-year journalism student at San Diego State University. She is from Long Island, NY, and knew she wanted to pursue journalism at just 10 years old. Currently, she is the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Aztec and began as a sports reporter. From there she worked with multimedia, photo and social media to become the Multimedia Editor in her Sophomore year. Simultaneously she began her Presidential term for the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, where she doubled attendance in her year. Madison is also a member of Kappa Delta and has been a part of the Points Committee, and Diversity Equity and Inclusion committee. She knew she wanted to gain more knowledge of sorority government, so she currently is on the College Panhellenic Association Board as the Vice President of Programming. In this position, she plans events and helps with governing for over 2,500 sorority women. She is also a new member of the Greek honor society Rho Lambda. Madison is in her third and final year at SDSU, and she is also a School of Journalism and Media Studies Intern, where she helps produce content and works alongside the Program Director Dr. Temple Northup.