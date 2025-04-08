Skelly in the Stands: How Bryce Garrod became the soul of The Show





By the time Bryce Garrod enrolled at San Diego State University, he was already a familiar face in the stands.

Now a 21-year-old senior studying computer science, Garrod has become a San Diego State basketball institution in his own right. Known for donning a skeleton mask and red-and-black wig while leading the charge in The Show — SDSU’s spirited student section — Garrod’s connection to Aztec basketball runs deeper than most college students’ typical fandom.

It all started in 2010, when an eight-year-old Garrod attended his first SDSU basketball game with his dad during Kawhi Leonard’s sophomore season — a magical 34-3 campaign that propelled the team to national relevance.

“The first time that I ever went to a San Diego State basketball game was Kawhi Leonard’s second season, the 2010-2011 season, when I was eight years old, and my dad took me to the games because, well, he saw that they were doing really good,” Garrod said. “Neither of my parents went to San Diego State. So it started off as just a fun local thing to do for the most part.”

But what began as a family outing quickly became something more.

“What made me go from a guy who liked the team to a guy who loved the team was watching The Show from afar at eight years old and knowing that I wanted to be a part of that,” he said. “That energy made a huge impression on me, and it’s guided everything forward.”

By 10 years old, Garrod had created a Halloween costume inspired by the skeleton-themed student section. After spotting a shirt from The Show with a reverse skeleton print on the inside, Garrod knew what he wanted to be.

“I thought that was so goofy and cool, and I said, ‘I want to be that for Halloween,’” he said.

His parents opted for a more practical solution, picking up a skeleton mask at Party City. Paired with a red-and-black wig from a past SDSU giveaway, the foundation for his iconic costume was born.

“That was the original costume. Those two pieces—that was it,” Garrod recalled. “And I still hope they keep producing the same kind of mask because I haven’t bought any new ones in a while.”

His entrance into The Show’s front lines came shortly after, when his youthful enthusiasm became impossible to contain.

“I was standing up all the time, trying to be like The Show. People behind me got mad and told me to sit down,” he said. “So my parents finally said, ‘You know what? Sure, you can go down there and try.’”

Garrod approached the student section leaders with all the confidence a 10-year-old could muster.

“I went straight up to a college student running the student section, and I was like, ‘Hi, I would like to be in your section. Can I please stay here?’” he said. “All he told me was, ‘Sure, go with that guy.’”

That guy was Les, a then-student who took Garrod under his wing and became his guide to the wild world of The Show.

“Les was a huge reason why I started down there so early and why this became such a big part of my life,” Garrod said.

Over the years, Garrod became a staple in the stands — his skeleton alter ego a beloved presence at every home game. His commitment didn’t go unnoticed by the players themselves.

“The players are always so nice,” Garrod said. “They’re always really happy to sign anything for me when I go there.”

Former San Diego State men’s basketball forward Keshad Johnson, who played for the Aztecs between 2019 and 2023, even gave Garrod his first nickname from the team: “Skelly.”

“That’s a nickname I’m really happy about,” Garrod said. “The team knows me as Skelly… and I’d still love them regardless, but it’s just so much fun.”

During the Aztecs’ Final Four season in 2023, Johnson took things a step further. After cutting down the nets for the conference championship, he left the team’s celebration bubble to find Garrod in the crowd.

“He grabbed the mask off my face, put it on, and danced around,” Garrod recalled. “There are pictures and videos of him doing it. It was one of the coolest moments.”

Now, in his final year as a student, Garrod also serves as president of The Show — a role that comes with more responsibility than meets the eye. From organizing banners, giveaways, and celebrity appearances (like Guy Fieri), to reestablishing community relationships, such as a partnership with the ALS Association, Garrod has poured himself into preserving and advancing the legacy of SDSU’s most passionate fanbase.

“It’s probably a more serious role than people expect,” he said. “You’re the representative for student support for athletics, and one of the main ways San Diego State is seen by the country is through The Show.”

Looking ahead, Garrod plans to pass the torch but not disappear.

“I want to stay around to guide The Show — not as the head, but as an advisor of some sort for years to come,” he said. “Because it’s been a part of my life for a decade. Usually, for most people, it’s a part of their life for four years.”

As he prepares to graduate, Garrod has already found a new outlet for his fan energy: the San Diego Football Club’s supporter section. With a new blue-and-white wig and the same skeleton mask, “Skelly” is transitioning his legacy from Viejas Arena to Snapdragon Stadium.

“I’m going to give all the wisdom I can to The Show for as long as they’ll let me,” he said. “But I’m also excited to bring that same energy to SDFC.”

One thing’s for sure — wherever Bryce Garrod goes next, his passion for sports and his unmistakable skeleton spirit will follow.