Aztec Brotherhood Reunited: Kyree Woods and Turner Bernard embrace UFL opportunity in Memphis





In a league built on opportunity and grit, two former San Diego State teammates have found themselves reunited on professional football’s spring stage. Cornerback Kyree Woods and long snapper Turner Bernard are once again sharing a locker room, this time with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League (UFL).

The two Arizona natives forged a bond years ago in San Diego, where they were part of a defensive-minded Aztec program under head coach Rocky Long.

From 2016 to 2019, Woods and Bernard were mainstays on the Aztec roster. Woods played in 35 games with 16 starts during his SDSU career, making 71 tackles, seven pass breakups, three sacks, and two forced fumbles while rotating between cornerback and safety. Bernard, meanwhile, was a model of consistency, appearing in 51 games as the team’s long snapper over four seasons. He handled both punt and place kick duties with precision and was named a first-team All-Mountain West selection by Phil Steele in 2019.

“Man, it was awesome,” Woods said. “Me and Turner talk all the time about how lucky we are just to be in this league—just to even play together in college. Having somebody that you went to college with on the team makes you so much better, more comfortable. You got somebody that you already know and been through the ringer with.”

Bernard echoed that sentiment. “It’s honestly super cool just having Kyree here—just our whole background,” he said. “Even being from Arizona together, like, what more could you ask for with a teammate? Somebody you went to college with, somebody you knew growing up—it all just works out. Like you said, you’ve got a friend on the team already built in. We were actually camp roommates too, so it was even more fun just hanging out.”

Both players had dreams of making the NFL after college. Bernard signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 but was released during preseason. Woods tore his ACL during his senior year and stepped away from football entirely before working his way back through the Indoor Football League.

“I tore my ACL my last year at San Diego State, so I was done with football,” Woods said. “I sat out a couple years, played arena ball in 2022, then got to the USFL. I see it as grace from God just being here—there are thousands of athletes who wish they could be in these shoes. I don’t take it lightly at all. I’m just glad to be here.”

Bernard, too, found stability and purpose in spring football. After stints with the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers and now two seasons with the Showboats, he’s found new footing.

“This is my fourth pro season,” Bernard said. “I just bought a house playing in this league. I literally just throw a football between my legs for a living and can just do whatever I want the rest of the year. Best job I’ve ever had.”

While the NFL may remain a goal, both players have embraced the UFL as a legitimate professional league in its own right.

“This is a league of opportunity,” Woods said. “Everybody here is from the NFL, and this is another pathway to get there. I don’t take this lightly—Turner doesn’t either. We’re blessed to be here.”

Bernard added: “There are only 32 jobs in the NFL for a long snapper, and I always say—the 33rd best guy doesn’t get paid. A league like this keeps the dream alive. I’ve got updated film, I’m still getting live reps, and I’m not four years out of the game. It keeps everything flowing and gives me something to train for in the offseason.”

Both are keenly aware of how much the game has changed since they left SDSU—especially with the introduction of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals for college athletes.

“We were like two years too early,” Bernard said, laughing. “It’s unbelievable hearing what some of these specialists are getting paid. I had a great time in college—I got by—but seeing the checks some of these guys are getting now? I couldn’t imagine being 20 years old with that kind of money. It’s awesome for them, though. Me and Kyree were just born a little too early.”

“I’m jealous. I’m jealous as hell, I’m not even gonna lie,” Woods said. “But I’m glad they’re getting some money out of their services. We bring so much money to the program, so it’s good the younger guys are enjoying what we had to suffer through. I’m happy about it.”

Their memories of SDSU remain sharp—especially the hard practices, close-knit team, and unbeatable Southern California lifestyle.

“Aztec culture—me and Kyree say it all the time—there’s nothing like it,” Bernard said. “We were just talking about it in camp. Name another school where you finish your summer workout on a Friday, grab your protein shake, get some treatment if you need it, and be at the beach in 20 minutes hanging with your whole team. Unbeatable memories. Truly the best college—no bias.”

Woods nodded. “Yeah, man. The brotherhood—that’s what stands out the most for me,” he said. “Our class was just so tight because we went through it. Those workouts were tough. Coach [Adam] Hall used to get the best of us—he’s a little softer now—but we went through some hard practices. That really built camaraderie and brought us together.”

Now entering another season with Memphis, both believe the Showboats are better prepared and more united than ever.

“I feel like this year is a lot more promising than last year,” Woods said. “We’re more together, the coaching staff is really experienced, and our new DC is a genius—that’s what excites me. I think the roster’s better overall, and even though we lost last week, we’re gonna bounce back and get this boat rocking.”

“I think our GM [Dave] Manos and coach [Ken] Whisenhunt definitely did their homework this offseason,” Bernard said. “We only retained about 20% of the team from last year, so it’s an entirely new team. We’ve shown some big-time potential. Now we’re just trying to capitalize on that.”

As the UFL continues to grow, Woods and Bernard are aware of their roles in helping shape its future.

“It’s pretty cool to think that if this league goes the distance and becomes a true NFL league for the spring, we’ll be able to look back 20, 30, 40 years hanging out with my grandkids and say, ‘Hey, I was in that,’” Bernard said. “You see those old, grainy photos of guys playing NFL games in Ohio with the Cleveland Bulldogs—that stuff’s cool to me. We could potentially be the same story in the modern era.”

For college athletes unsure of their next steps, the duo had simple, heartfelt advice:

“First off, soak up college—it’s the best time of your life and the least responsibility you’ll ever have,” Bernard said. “Me and Kyree were just reminiscing in camp, saying how much we missed it and should have soaked it in while we had it. And for athletes thinking about the next step, your sport doesn’t define you. You are who you are. You got that far to be able to be a college athlete; that’s such a huge step that you’re gonna make leaps and bounds in life.”

“Yeah, enjoy the process,” Woods added. “It’s not always going to be up—there’s going to be lots of downs too. My biggest mistake was not realizing that there’s seasons. You just gotta ride the wave and be formless—whatever you get hit with, it’s not the end of the world. I feel you’ll always end up where you’re supposed to be. Just keep going, and you’ll be right, regardless.”

From SDSU to Memphis, from college memories to professional milestones, Woods and Bernard are proving that the path to success isn’t always linear. Sometimes, it’s about showing up, staying ready, and leaning on a brother along the way.