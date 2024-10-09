October Tarot Readings

It’s the season of the Witch! For thousands of years, Halloween, also known as Samhain, has been celebrated to mark the start of the Witches’ New Year. It is the day to honor the dead, cleanse from the past and start fresh to prepare for the future.

On Halloween, Witches celebrate with many different rituals and traditions. One of those traditions, divination, helps to gain insight and a deeper meaning of the future. Tarot is one of the many forms of divination used for self-reflection, discovery and even horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Queen of Swords in Reverse, Ace of Swords, Seven of Wands

Lately, you may feel influenced by others’ decisions and are afraid of judgment from people around you. During the month of October, try to persevere through those fears and be your own person. Break the status quo and express your individuality, because success can only come if you are unapologetically you.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Six of Swords, The Chariot, The World

Now is the time to take control over your own life and let go of what is no longer serving you. This month, don’t hesitate to take risks and explore new opportunities. By focusing on the future instead of the past and working towards your goals, all the hard work will start to pay off.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

The Hanged Man, Page of Pentacles, Three of Wands

You are the type of person who likes to plan ahead. You like to have everything sorted out and plan for any possible interference. For October, take a break and focus on what’s happening in the present. You might gain a new perspective and opinion on everything you thought you knew about the future.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Ace of Pentacles, Page of Swords, Queen of Wands

You are at the point in your life where a new cycle is about to begin. October is the perfect month to try new things and prepare for new opportunities. Stay optimistic and have confidence that everything will fall into place when the time is right.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Two of Cups in Reverse, Ten of Wands, The Hermit

You feel overworked by the amount of energy you invest in maintaining relationships with other people. This month is the time to take a step back and focus on yourself. Spend some time alone and do some soul-searching. You deserve the same love and care you give to others.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Eight of Wands, Judgement, Three of Swords

You may be feeling trapped at the moment, caught in a situation that has caused pain and friction in your life. It might feel as though nothing is in your control, leaving you to wallow in grief. This month, try your best to reflect on yourself and the choices you have made. Self-reflection is essential for growth and can break through whatever is making you feel powerless.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The Fool in Reverse, Two of Swords, Eight of Pentacles

You like to live in the moment and try not to think about the future as much as possible. This month, however, you are going to have to make a choice. Either, continue being reckless and ignore your responsibilities, or decide that it’s finally time to take yourself seriously and focus on getting yourself to where it is you deserve to be.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Queen of Pentacles, Five of Swords in Reverse, The Devil in Reverse

You prioritize your family first and will do anything to ensure their happiness. Sometimes, that means putting their needs before your own. This October, reclaim control over your own life and your independence. Focus on yourself and what makes you happy. It’s okay to be selfish sometimes.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

King of Cups in Reverse, Page of Wands in Reverse, The High Priestess

You find yourself in a situation where you expected the experience would help you learn and grow, but instead, it feels like it has gotten you nowhere. There may be someone in your life that is making you feel this way. This month, trust your intuition and follow your heart. Don’t let anyone interfere with your opinions on yourself or your work.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The Moon, Seven of Cups in Reverse, Page of Wands

You may be feeling a little lost at the moment. You have a lot of questions, and the uncertainty of the future is causing fear and anxiety in your mind. This month, something from within is going to trigger you to step forward and make you look for those answers yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Strength in Reverse, Two of Wands in Reverse, Seven of Pentacles

You have the tendency to overthink and hesitate when making choices, lacking the inner strength and confidence that is causing unhappiness and negative thoughts about yourself. This is preventing you from taking risks and accepting new opportunities. You are ready to put in the time and work into whatever you want to achieve. But first, you need to learn how to gain confidence in order to tap into that inner strength.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Six of Cups, Ace of Cups, The Hierophant

You are a very traditional and family-oriented person, and that’s a good thing! This month, you will reconnect with something from your past, whether that’s your hometown or a childhood friend. This connection is going to help you find closure that you didn’t know you needed. Be sure to release any baggage you may have in order to get a chance to start fresh.