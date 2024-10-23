Men’s tennis shows grit in singles, faces hurdles in doubles at ITA Southwest Tennis Championships

The SDSU men’s tennis team opened their tournament campaign at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in Tempe, Arizona. The Aztecs made a strong showing in singles play, while doubles presented tougher competition.

The men’s team entered the tournament following a standout performance at the Mountain West Qualifier in Las Vegas, where Mathieu Josserand and Alexander Mandma reached the doubles round of 16.

In the first round of qualifying, Louis Chusseau faced a tough battle against ASU’s Finn Willwerth, falling 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Josserand, the 12th seed, and Mandma, the 5th seed, advanced directly to the second round with BYEs.

Josserand edged out Jack Cross (Cal Poly) in a thrilling three-setter, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Mandma secured a straight-sets victory over Sean Ferguson (Cal Poly), 6-4, 6-4.

On the second day, Josserand continued his strong run, defeating UCR’s Lamy 7-5, 6-2 to reach the Round of 32.

Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice also impressed, dominating Haviv (Cal Poly) 6-1, 6-2. However, Mandma was eliminated in a closely fought match against USD’s Niedner, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

Doubles play proved challenging for SDSU.

Gonzalez Fitzmaurice and Mandma were overpowered by ASU’s Povey/Koshis, losing 8-1. Josserand and Chusseau put up a fight but were ultimately defeated by Dalisay/Urano (Hawai’i) 8-5.

In the singles Round of 32, Josserand fell in two heartbreaking tiebreakers to Arizona’s Christensen, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3). Gonzalez Fitzmaurice also exited the singles draw after a 6-3, 7-5 loss to USD’s Danilov.

The Aztecs will continue their season at the Kramer Collegiate Classic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 in Los Angeles.