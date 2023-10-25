Photo Essay: Students for Justice in Palestine at San Diego State University Hold Martyr’s Vigil at Student Union

Byline photo of Daesha Gear
by Daesha Gear, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 25, 2023
End U.S. Funds To Israel, Free Palestine reads the sign Students for Justice in Palestine SDSU held at the Student Union on Oct. 11.
Daesha Gear
Daesha Gear
SJP students finally reach Hepner Hall.
About the Contributor
Daesha Gear, Editor in Chief
Daesha Gear (she/her) is a third-year transfer from Riverside City College. During her time at RCC, Gear was heavily involved with her student-run publication, Viewpoints, in which she served as the Opinion and News Assistant Editor. She has also been awarded an honorable mention by the Journalism Association of Community College for covering a feature story surrounding the lack of resources for LGBTQ+ students at her community college. Outside of covering for her student-run publication, Gear has freelanced as a contributor for a local Riverside newspaper called The Raincross Gazette. Outside of writing, Gear loves to travel, draw and watch classic horror films. Gear is thrilled to be part of The Daily Aztec, and she is ready to write more hard-news stories and serve her brand new community.






