The politician and the policeman: a tale of two visions for San Diego

KPBS hosted Mayor Todd Gloria and police officer Larry Turner to discuss their plans for San Diego should they win the election. The debate aired live on Oct. 3.

Gloria is a registered Democrat and has maintained the party’s support since winning the election as mayor in 2020. Turner is an independent who has had less traditional endorsements.

Both local candidates had very different perspectives, tones, and approaches to issues but shared the same goal of wanting a brighter future for San Diego that reflected their childhood experiences in the city. They shared a desire for San Diego State students to see the city as a viable place to settle after graduation. The debate covered a variety of topics such as housing, public safety, homelessness and money matters.

Gloria leaned into his 18 years of experience as mayor and city council member of San Diego and answered questions succinctly within the time frame while addressing the camera directly.

Gloria repeatedly referenced records and statistics as evidence of his positive impact on the San Diego community. He painted a sunnier image of San Diego, citing improvements in public safety, the homelessness crisis and infrastructure.

“My opponent is good at pointing out problems, but he has no idea how to fix them,” Gloria said.

Turner, on the other hand, drew a gloomier picture of the city’s current state. He called attention to the increasing number of unhoused people, criticized city spending, the rise in crime rates and suggested a redirection of resources. He opposed a sales tax increase to bring in more funding to fix roads.

The current policeman looked to his years of service to the community and lack of experience as a politician as his greatest strengths. As a former marine, police officer and public servant of 33 years, Turner cited his experience out among the people and was confident in his response delivery.

“I’m about doing the work. When you say we did this and we did that, I’m the We. I’m the one that’s been doing it,” Turner said.

That being said, he struggled to stay within the allotted time and spent much of it attacking Gloria’s plans rather than explaining his own. He spoke passionately to the crowd and panel about his goals for the city and briefly explained his vision and methodology. His lack of media prowess, however, may benefit him in a season of mistrust towards career politicians.

On the whole, Gloria urged voters to give him a second chance at finishing the work he started and seeing it to fruition. He acknowledged existing challenges and limitations but emphasized how common the struggles were for big metropolitan areas. He warned that his opponent lacked adequate experience and planning to execute an effective solution.

After the debate, in the press room, Gloria discussed his plans further.

“Four years is not enough time to undo a decades-long problem, but we’ve made tremendous progress in the most difficult of circumstances,” he said. “I’d like four more years to actually get even higher numbers that will benefit the students of San Diego state as well as all San Diegans.”

Gloria took office in December 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic following a summer of civil unrest.

Turner highlighted his independence from a well-funded political party and investors, and emphasized time spent within the community all while pointing out various existing problems and offering potential solutions.

“We gotta stop the train before we can turn it around … it doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “I don’t take donations from developers, I’m just making the right decisions for the city.”

Turner’s eldest son played football for SDSU. The political newcomer expressed his wish for students to want to stay in the city and afford to live here after graduation as well.

“I’m making it so you don’t have to work so hard to make rent,” he said. “I’m bringing the industry and businesses here and trying to bring rent down.”

Four years ago, Gloria won with 56% of the votes, but in this election, the polls show a more divided consensus thus far. Gloria currently holds 37% of initial votes for re-election, while Turner is at 33%, according to a poll by SurveyUSA. Many voters are still undecided, and only time will tell if and how this debate may have swayed their decisions.

Ballots go out next week, and the election will take place on Nov. 5. Students can watch the debate recording online at kpbs.org.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the total number of years Turner has spent in public service.