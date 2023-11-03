News This Week




San Diego State University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

Cherry Knot: Basement Beats

The Daily Aztec, KCR and Aztec Music Group have collaborated to bring you Basement Beats, a series of intimate performances by local musicians recorded in our cozy little newsroom
November 3, 2023
by The Daily Aztec, KCR and Aztec Music Group
The Daily Aztec, KCR and Aztec Music Group have collaborated to bring you Basement Beats, a series of intimate performances by local musicians recorded in our cozy little newsroom.

In this episode, enjoy a laid back performance by San Diego State surf rock band Cherry Knot. Featuring Brooke Diebold on lead vocals, Kinsey Claudino on bass guitar and backup vocals, Jade Lewenhaupt on drums, Abby Donaldson on Lead Guitar, and Katie Thomas on Rhythm Guitar.

After the performance, stick around for an interview with the band with KCR’s Claire Gotfriedson. To learn more about Cherry Knot, visit here.

SETLIST:

“Blisters in my Socks”

“Perfect Wave”

“The End”

“Coronado”

MUSICIANS: Brooke Diebold (Lead Vocals), Kinsey Claudino (Bass Guitar and Backup Vocals), Jade Lewenhaupt (Drums), Abby Donaldson (Lead Guitar) and Katie Thomas (Rhythm Guitar)

BEATS CREW: Producers: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Sam Hockaday and Talya Levy

Videographers: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Kaitlyn Donovan, Olivia Vargo and Sophia Garcia

Video Editor: Ash Adriano

Music Producer: Robin Colignon

Sound Engineers: Eric Schroeder Zen Yokel Jaime Martinez Robin Colignon

Talent Coordinators: Talya Levy, Claire Gotfriedson, Zen Yokel and Sam Hockaday

Media Team: Claire Gotfriedson, Talya Levy and Kaitlyn Donivan
Sam Hockaday, Arts & Culture Editor
Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Photo Editor
Brittany Cruz-Fejeran (she/her/hers) is a journalism major minoring in history. She was born and raised on Guam before coming to San Diego to pursue her education in 2016. She was the Editor-in-Chief at The Southwestern College Sun and has a passion for photography. Brittany loves playing video games, particularly ones that hold strong narratives such as The Last of Us series and the Ori games. Whilst in school, she is a freelance photographer for inewsource, CalMatters, Voice of San Diego, and the San Diego Union Tribune, having previously interned with VOSD and the SDUT. Brittany’s biggest goal is to represent her island and tell stories of underrepresented communities.
Olivia Vargo, Staff Writer
Olivia Vargo (she/her/hers) is a first-year Television, Film, and New Media production major from Camas, WA. She loves photography and is excited to see what her future at SDSU holds. She was the team photographer for her local equestrian team all four years of high school and the photographer/student manager for her school’s varsity baseball team in the spring of her senior year. She loves music, art, animals, baseball (specifically the Dodgers), and California’s sunny weather. As a first-year Olivia hopes to gain lots of experiences with the Daily Aztec and explore what they have to offer.






