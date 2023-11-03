Cherry Knot: Basement Beats

The Daily Aztec, KCR and Aztec Music Group have collaborated to bring you Basement Beats, a series of intimate performances by local musicians recorded in our cozy little newsroom.

In this episode, enjoy a laid back performance by San Diego State surf rock band Cherry Knot. Featuring Brooke Diebold on lead vocals, Kinsey Claudino on bass guitar and backup vocals, Jade Lewenhaupt on drums, Abby Donaldson on Lead Guitar, and Katie Thomas on Rhythm Guitar.

After the performance, stick around for an interview with the band with KCR’s Claire Gotfriedson. To learn more about Cherry Knot, visit here.

SETLIST:

“Blisters in my Socks”

“Perfect Wave”

“The End”

“Coronado”

MUSICIANS: Brooke Diebold (Lead Vocals), Kinsey Claudino (Bass Guitar and Backup Vocals), Jade Lewenhaupt (Drums), Abby Donaldson (Lead Guitar) and Katie Thomas (Rhythm Guitar)

BEATS CREW: Producers: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Sam Hockaday and Talya Levy

Videographers: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Kaitlyn Donovan, Olivia Vargo and Sophia Garcia

Video Editor: Ash Adriano

Music Producer: Robin Colignon

Sound Engineers: Eric Schroeder Zen Yokel Jaime Martinez Robin Colignon

Talent Coordinators: Talya Levy, Claire Gotfriedson, Zen Yokel and Sam Hockaday

Media Team: Claire Gotfriedson, Talya Levy and Kaitlyn Donivan