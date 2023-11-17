Promised Paradigm: Basement Beats

In this episode, enjoy an energetic performance by San Diego band Promised Paradigm, featuring Jesus Gomez on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Felipe Uribe on bass guitar and vocals, Angel Bedolla on guitar and Victor Valle on drums.
After the performance, stick around for an interview with the band with KCR’s Claire Gotfredson!
SETLIST:
“Like You’re Really Mine”
“Bam Bam”
“Loser Love Anthem”
“Run Away”
“California Rain”
“Have A F**cked Summer”
BEATS CREW:
Producers: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Sam Hockaday and Talya Levy
Videographers: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Kaitlyn Donovan, Olivia Vargo and Sophia Garcia
Video Editor: Ash Adriano
Music Producer: Robin Colignon
Sound Engineers: Eric Schroeder Zen Yokel Jaime Martinez Robin Colignon
Talent Coordinators: Talya Levy, Claire Gotfriedson, Zen Yokel and Sam Hockaday
Media Team: Claire Gotfriedson, Talya Levy and Kaitlyn Donivan