Promised Paradigm: Basement Beats

The Daily Aztec, KCR and Aztec Music Group have collaborated to bring you Basement Beats, a series of intimate performances by local musicians recorded in our cozy little newsroom
by Sam Hockaday, Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Talya Levy, Kaitlyn Donovan, Olivia Vargo, Sophia Garcia, Ash Adriano, Robin Colignon, Eric Schroeder, Zen Yokel, Jaime Martinez, and Claire GotfriedsonNovember 17, 2023
In this episode, enjoy an energetic performance by San Diego band Promised Paradigm, featuring Jesus Gomez on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Felipe Uribe on bass guitar and vocals, Angel Bedolla on guitar and Victor Valle on drums.

After the performance, stick around for an interview with the band with KCR’s Claire Gotfredson!

SETLIST:

“Like You’re Really Mine”

“Bam Bam”

“Loser Love Anthem”

“Run Away”

“California Rain”

“Have A F**cked Summer”

BEATS CREW:

Producers: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Sam Hockaday and Talya Levy

Videographers: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Kaitlyn Donovan, Olivia Vargo and Sophia Garcia

Video Editor: Ash Adriano

Music Producer: Robin Colignon

Sound Engineers: Eric Schroeder Zen Yokel Jaime Martinez Robin Colignon

Talent Coordinators: Talya Levy, Claire Gotfriedson, Zen Yokel and Sam Hockaday

Media Team: Claire Gotfriedson, Talya Levy and Kaitlyn Donivan

