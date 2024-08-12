A look into SDSU’s Adapted Athletics program and upcoming school year

San Diego State University is the first school in California to have a collegiate athletics program for disabled individuals, known as SDSU Adapted Athletics. The program aims to train and support students throughout their journey as both students and athletes.

The roots for SDSU’s Adapted Athletics program began with Aztec Adaptive Sports, a Recognized Student Organization. It became an official program in 2018 once support from financial donors was found. In 2021, Associated Students took on the program.

“Amazing things have happened for the program since joining Associated Students. It has helped to financially cover certain aspects of the program as well as expand our faculty and faculty access,” says Director AJ Munoz-Bond.

As director, Munoz-Bond works to support his staff, oversee events, find donors and recruit new athletes. He also helps produce the attitude that pushes his athletes to be so great.

“Our program provides athletes with the perspective they need to crush any obstacle. We treat them like D1 athletes. We don’t coddle them, they are treated like an able-bodied person to help them realize people believe in them,” Munoz-Bond notes.

Currently, the program has two competitive teams, Para Track and Field and Wheelchair Tennis. In addition to Para Track and Field and Wheelchair Tennis, SDSU Adapted Athletes also train and compete in a variety of other individual sports such as para-swimming, para surfing, and wheelchair basketball, and the program also supports these athletes in their sports and training

Second-year Parker Olenick is the first and only recruited Para Surfer for SDSU’s Adapted Athletics.

“(SDSU Adapted Athletics) have helped set me on the right path by providing me with strength and conditioning coaches, Sport PTs, Nutritionists, Sports Psychologists and mentorship,” Olenick said.

Even though the program started at SDSU, athletes in this program do not have to be students to participate. With that said, for athletes who are students, school is a priority.

Michelle Cross is the first and longest-standing Adapted Athletics athlete. She started as an undergraduate student and is now about to finish her Master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling.

“If there’s a meet beforehand, I try to prioritize what I need to get done before the meet. My program director encourages the student-athletes as well to seek out internships in their respected field to prepare for the workforce and see what type of work we want after athletics,” Cross answers.

This fall semester, athletes will focus on off-season training and team bonding events. Additionally, the program will host two important events in November.

Nov. 1 will be a recruitment day where interested athletes can receive help looking at finances and submitting applications to SDSU. This will be during the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Community Challenge Weekend, where people can participate in CAF’s events as well

Nov. 16 will be the program’s third annual Lift-A-Thon fundraiser, which is open to all students to participate in or attend as an audience member

Aside from team events and practice, Cross and Olenick have other exciting opportunities this fall.

“I am looking forward to competing in the Paralympic Trials for track and field. I am also looking forward to competing with the National Women’s Cerebral Palsy soccer team in the World Cup that is happening in November of this year in Spain,” Cross shares.

Cross competed in the 2023 Parapan American Games for Team USA.

“I am most looking forward to representing Team USA at the ISA World Para Surfing Championships in Huntington Beach this November,” Olenick mentions.

While Cross and Olenick will be competing, director Munoz-Bond will still be working diligently to help the program and athletes grow.

“I’m looking to (recruit) more athletes, prepare for the Paralympics and go to as many competitions as possible and crush it at nationals. I want the program to inspire young athletes and show them that competing is possible,” Munoz-Bond said.