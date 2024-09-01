Marquez Cooper runs wild on Lion defense, propels Aztecs to 45-14 win over Texas A&M Commerce

They say all it takes is one play to flip the momentum of a game. In the mid-third quarter of San Diego State’s matchup with Texas A&M Commerce, a 47-yard touchdown run from running back Marquez Cooper en route to his 223-yard night proved just that.

“I was untouched on my 47-yard touchdown,” Marquez Cooper said on his momentum-shifting run. “Going untouched on a run that long doesn’t happen often at any level, it speaks volumes to my offensive line.”

A second-half barrage from the Aztecs was enough to get the job done as they defeated Texas A&M Commerce 45-14 Saturday night at Snapdragon stadium.

The anticipation across the Mesa ended Saturday night, as fans of the Scarlet and Black got their first glimpse of the 2024 SDSU football team with new head coach Sean Lewis at the helm.

With the student section roaring behind him, kick returner and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke would evade defenders and find green grass up the right sideline to start SDSU at their 44-yard line for the game’s first drive. Despite the advantageous field position granted by Poke, two penalties would put SDSU in a third and 19 where quarterback Danny O’Neil couldn’t connect across the middle of the field, forcing a punt.

Texas A&M Commerce chipped away down to the SDSU 25-yard line before finding themselves in a fourth-and-two situation. Safety Deshawn McCuin would break up the pass attempt from TAMC on fourth down, giving the Aztecs the ball on a turnover on downs.

The SDSU offense found success in their third drive of the game, lining up primarily in an empty set, with trips on the left and two receivers on the right, O’Neill would lead a 16-play, 48-yard drive. This drive was capped off by kicker Gabriel Plascenia nailing a 50-yard field goal to give the Aztecs a 3-0 lead with 28 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Cornerback Chris Johnson would force the first turnover of the game, stripping the ball loose from Lion receiver Jared Wilson, giving possession back to the Aztec offense at their own 29-yard line.

The most evident change from last year for the Aztec defense is the success at the line of scrimmage. The SDSU defensive line was winning their matchup from the first through the fourth quarter, primarily due to the change into a 4-2-5 true nickel defense.

“We brought the energy today as a defense,” linebacker Tano Latuli said, “We picked up the offense when they needed us, and we know they’ll pick us up when we need them.”

Although the defense was dominant, penalties became a large part of the first half. A pair of roughing the passer calls on the Aztec defense handed the Lion offense life as part of a 10-play, 75-yard drive. A two-yard touchdown run from running back EJ Oakmon would finish off the drive and give Texas A&M Commerce a 6-3 lead, with a missed extra point keeping the difference at three.

With just 58 seconds in the half, the SDSU offense would stretch the ball downfield for the first big connection of the game. A 39-yard strike from O’Neil to receiver Louis Brown IV moved the ball down to the TAMC 44. Despite the progressions from the offense, a costly sack from O’Neil and a missed 48-yard field goal from Plascenia kept the lead at 6-3 TAMC entering halftime.

Coming out of the half, SDSU began scheming up several rub routes and man-beaters to take what the defense was giving them. The newly found success in the passing game opened up the running game, allowing Marquez Cooper to dash up the left hash for a 47-yard Aztec touchdown, regaining the lead 10-6 with 11:34 remaining in the third quarter.

“I knew our plan to win would work,” said Head coach Sean Lewis on the first-half struggles. “We honed in on controlling the controllable and the kids responded great in the second half.”

The Aztec downpour did not stop there, with the band drums echoing through the stadium and momentum fully on the Aztecs side, TAMC quarterback Eric Rodriguez fumbled the snap the following drive due to a miscue with center Billy Thursland. Linebacker Tano Letuli came crashing in for the scoop and score, giving SDSU a 16-6 lead following a missed extra point.

“It was awesome to score my first college touchdown,” Letuli said on his fumble recovery touchdown, “My teammates put me in a position to make the play by poking the ball loose and I happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

One SDSU defensive stop later and O’Neil wasted no time extending the Aztec lead to 24-6 with 6:57 in the third quarter, reconnecting with Brown IV on a 44-yard fade up the right sideline for the touchdown. A 3 play 62 yard, 44-second drive and the Aztecs third touchdown in five minutes. This passing touchdown served as the first of true freshman quarterback Danny O’Neils collegiate career, capping off a 214-yard night, completing 22 of his 33 passing attempts and throwing two touchdowns.

“He did a good job of weathering the storm early and not pressing,” said Lewis on true freshman Danny O’Neils first career start. “He valued the football and did the basic things at a very high level.”

Texas A&M Commerce would end the 21 unanswered Aztec points the following drive. Rodriguez found tight end Drew Allison in the back of the end zone for a six-yard touchdown to make the game 24-14 SDSU following a successful two-point conversion.

As he did all night long, Marquez Cooper took the first play of the following drive 38 yards, then added another 12-yard run to move the ball into TAMC territory. A quick screen pass from O’Neil to receiver Jordan Napier would go for 29 yards after Napier made a move on a Lion defender and stride up the right sideline to the TAMC 10-yard line. Cooper would put the finishing touches on the drive, barreling through multiple defenders for a seven-yard touchdown run, giving SDSU a 31-14 lead with 14:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Cooper produced a 27-carry, 223-yard, two-touchdown game for the Scarlet and Black on the ground. With his 223-yard game, Cooper is the first Aztec to rush for 200+ yards in a game since Rashaad Penny did it in 2017.

“I feel like I’m one of, if not the best back in the nation,” running back Marquez Cooper said. “I’ve been counted out due to my size my whole life, I’m just trying to be the greatest man I can be every day and every practice.”

The defense of San Diego State wasn’t done yet, after putting on a masterpiece across all levels, they were rewarded with the second defensive touchdown of the night for their unit. Safety JD Coffey III would capitalize on an inaccurate throw from Rodriguez and record the first interception of his collegiate career, returning it for an Aztec touchdown to make it 38-14 SDSU.

SDSU would add some insurance with an eight-yard touchdown pass from O’Neil to Napier, lifting the Scarlet and Black over the 40-point mark, leading 45-14 with 6:57 left in the fourth quarter, making it the highest SDSU has scored in a game since 2021. The 45-14 lead would hold through the final seconds and give the Aztecs their first win under Head Coach Sean Lewis.

“I don’t want this win to be about me, it’s about this club,” said Lewis on his first win at SDSU, “This is about the 2024 Aztecs getting their first win, I’m really proud to be their coach and it’s great to be 1-0.”

SDSU will continue their home-stand next Saturday, Sept. 7 in Snapdragon Stadium at 7:30 p.m. against Oregon State.