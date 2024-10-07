Review: The queen of the character-driven novel, Sally Rooney, is back and better than ever

It starts with a funeral as all good novels do.

To read a Sally Rooney novel is to be thrown into the lives of complex individuals, and “Intermezzo” is no different. We follow a similar narrative path as previous Rooney novels with characters whose relationships, emotions and addictions are thrown out of whack to fuel discussion on the way we treat ourselves and others.

Rooney changes up from her previous novels and switches to a male focus–a set of brothers. Older brother, Peter, is drawn to his much younger financially reliant girlfriend yet in love with his ex Sylvia. Younger brother, Ivan, is a chess prodigy whose awareness of his social awkwardness leaves him unable to connect with most people except for the much older Margaret.

Peter’s character is often sidetracked in his thoughts which comes through in chapters from his perspective. Ivan’s character is the exact opposite, his thoughts often obsess over his perspective on the social awkwardness of events. Rooney is an expert at her craft and this initially off-putting writing style throws readers into the mental struggles of the characters Rooney depicts.

As with all Rooney’s novels, “Intermezzo” centers around its lively characters and remains plot-light. Readers see how each brother struggles to grieve over the death of their father. From a critical standpoint, this character-driven narrative can read as dull.

“I’ve heard it called overlong and undercooked,” Dwight Garner, of The New York Times said.

This seems to be a popular narrative surrounding Rooney’s new novel.

This area of criticism is not new for Rooney. Many of her previous novels have received criticism for having bland, dislikable characters.

“Intermezzo” takes the unlikeable characters and acknowledges their dislikable traits. Peter calls his brother an incel and a creep in the first chapter of the book. This sets the stage for how the reader will later view Peter’s and Ivan’s relationship not only with each other but with other characters in the book.

Overall, the novel is a great play on the dynamics between siblings. Rooney challenges herself by throwing her characters into unconventional situations that push them further in the grieving process. The novel has received heavy criticism that often fails to acknowledge the complexity of the characters Rooney writes.