Photo Essay: Nothing is forgotten: A year after Oct. 7, 2023

Supporters of Israel and Palestine held vigils to remember the lives lost
by Christie Yeung, WriterOctober 11, 2024
Student leader Ori Ierer takes the podium and gives an emotional speech about his year-long journey on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in front of Hepner Hall at SDSU.
Christie Yeung
1
Christie Yeung
Anna Krassowizki, San Diego State University Student Representative for Hillel of San Diego, leads off the Memorial Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in front of Hepner Hall at SDSU.

Under the warm California sun, San Diego State University Hillel and Students for Justice in Palestine at SDSU held remembrance vigils in front of Hepner Hallon back-to-back days, Monday and Tuesday, respectively. 

According to the Associated Press, ever since Hamas’ initial attack in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, which led to more than 1,200 Israeli casualties, Israel has struck back, claiming more than 42,000 Palestinians’ lives in this ongoing war.

Each organization hosted around eight speakers at their event. 

SDSU Hillel started the event by handing out yellow flowers to attendees and passersby, along with three different tables for people to chat and commemorate. After all the speakers finished their speeches, it became an open-ended event for attendees to chat among themselves and revisit the tables. 

SJP began by handing out flyers and colored chalks for attendees to draw and write messages on the floor. The speakers interacted with the audience by leading the crowd to chant phrases and read poems together. 

In the end, however, the same message was delivered – the war needs to end before more lives are lost. 



