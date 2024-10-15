Nicki Minaj delivers a spectacle of entertainment at Viejas Arena

On Sept. 26 rap superstar Nicki Minaj transformed San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena into the pink metropolis known as Gag City where she graced the stage with her lively performances and dynamic outfits.

Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” marked her first tour in eight years, with the SDSU arena being the only stop in San Diego.

The tour honors her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, a sequel to her 2010 debut album. The album is filled with the typical rap prowess she is known for but also showcases a softer and more intimate part of her life including motherhood.

The evening began with fans posing in their striking pink ensembles, in theme with the tour, as they took numerous pictures outside and inside the arena. Many also stood patiently in the merchandise line that seemed to stretch for miles to get some fun T-shirts and accessories.

Set to start at 8 p.m., the audience was made to wait for the Queen of Rap who did not come out on stage until 11:08 p.m.

But to keep the audience energized, they were presented with not one but three opening acts and a riveting DJ set that never failed to get them on their feet.

Dancehall artist Skillibeng started the opening acts, bringing groovy and soulful sounds heavily inspired by his Jamaican roots. He was followed by rap artist BIA, who sang her hit song ‘Whole Lotta Money,’ a collaboration she did with Minaj in 2021. Closing off the opening acts was rapper Tyga who rapped several of his hits including ‘Taste.’

Finally, the arena went dark as multiple pink robotic versions of Minaj were displayed on the screen, along with a visual of an airplane taking off, officially transporting the audience into the world of Gag City.

The bare stage transformed into a dark, slick city-like structure as Minaj rose from beneath. Wearing a long-sleeved maroon, rhinestone leotard with matching knee-high boots, she arrived at the top of a grand staircase, greeting the audience with a confident smirk.

Opening with ‘I’m the Best,’ a throwback to her debut album “Pink Friday,” she effortlessly rapped the witty lyrics.

Seamlessly transitioning into the rhythmic ‘Barbie Dangerous,’ Minaj took on a fierce and passionate tone, as the song embraces her dominance in the hip-hop industry.

Meanwhile, she was accompanied by her dancers, who showcased powerful and dynamic choreography, hitting every beat imaginable.

In seconds, the towering screens on the stage transitioned from city nightlife into a neon playground. Overflowing with shades of pink and purple, it perfectly accompanied her next hit ‘FTCU.’

The song, having gone viral on TikTok, sent the arena into an uproar of cheers, with everyone singing the famous line “high heels on my tippies” aloud.

To accompany the song’s playfulness, Minaj took center stage, joining her dancers in several flirty dance breaks. With a cheeky smile spread across her face, you could tell she was enamored by the audience’s cheers.

After a brief costume change, she returned to the stage in a skin-tight, black Fendi unitard that covered her entire body.

However, the outfit was not the only new thing she returned with. Originally wearing a straight, black wig that reached down to her thighs, she exchanged it for one of her signature looks: a short, pink bob.

The wig was one of several she wore throughout the night, and served as an ode to the original “Pink Friday,” era back in 2010-2011, in which she sported numerous pink wigs.

Throughout the night, her theatricality during her performance was undeniable but it reached a new level when it came to channeling her alter-egos. Known for having multiple alter-egos incorporated into her music, she allowed several including, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie” to come out for the night.

Throughout the songs ‘Chun-Li’ and ‘Red Ruby Da Sleaze,’ she fully embraced an animal-like prowess. Snarling and serving some major attitude, the audience was completely captivated by the intensity of her performance.

The time then came for Barbie to come out and play, as the stage transformed into an iconic Barbie dreamhouse. Styled in the signature blonde hair and a tutu-esque, pink mini dress, she completely morphed into a Barbie doll.

With exaggerated angled movements, knees straight when walking, her body turned rigid as she paraded around the stage in true plastic fashion to sing ‘Barbie World.’

Minaj eventually slowed things down for several songs before eventually riling up the audience again with her risque, but iconic hits ‘Super Freaky Girl’ and ‘Anaconda.’

However, just before that, she shared an intimate moment with her audience. Speaking about failed relationships, she encouraged the audience to never be discouraged and to not let a breakup run one’s life.

“The person that’s out there in the universe that’s going to match you, is just as perfect inside and out as you are. So don’t shed one more tear,” Minaj said.

These tender and emotional moments did not stop Minaj and her dancers from delivering a plethora of entertainment and energy.

Saving her most popular hits ‘Super Bass’ and ‘Starships,’ for last, the arena turned into a rave-like experience. With lasers and smoke shooting out from every which way, the entire audience was on their feet rapping every word.

To close the show, she performed ‘Everybody,’ which left the audience on such a high and yearning for more.

Rapping effortlessly and repping her sass and energy, Minaj delivered a spectacle of a performance that left San Diego under a pink haze.